Genshin Impact 2.5 weapons: Sakura's Verity and Oathsworn Eye stats revealed

Following the trend, Genshin Impact continues to release information regarding the new addition in version 2.5. Today, miHoYo officially announced the stats and ascension materials required for two new catalysts: Kagura's Verity and Oathsworn Eye.

Kagura's Verity is a 5-star catalyst that can only be obtained from the Wanderlust Invocation Event Wish. Meanwhile, Oathsworn Eye is a free 4-star catalyst from the Three Realms Gateway Offering event in Genshin Impact version 2.5. This article will explain both weapons' stats and passive skills based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1.

Hello Travelers! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.5 Wishes! Let's take a look~

Kagura's Verity stats and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Kagura's Verity is a 5-star catalyst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack at Level 90: 608

Secondary Stat: Crit Damage

Crit Damage at Level 90: 66.2%

Passive Skill (Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura): The wielder gains a Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing their Elemental Skill damage to increase by 12% for 16 seconds. The wielder will gain another 12% All Elemental Damage bonus when they possess a maximum of three stacks.

Ascension Materials:

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant/Tiger's Bite/One-Horned/Kijin Concealed Claw/Unguis/Talon Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

The new catalyst is bound to be an excellent weapon as it has a Crit Damage secondary stat. Just the numbers alone show it is great with any character. With a maximum of 66.2% Crit Damage, a unit can deal constant damage to enemies.

Additionally, the passive further enhances the strength of this catalyst where it will provide an increased damage bonus for the wielder's Elemental Skill. Judging by the three-stack maximum, Yae Miko may be the best character to equip this weapon as her Elemental Skill has three charges and can be cast back-to-back.

Players who plan to wish for Yae Miko from her banner may want to use the remaining Primogems to pull Kagura's Verity from the weapon banner.

Oathsworn Eye stats and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Oathsworn Eye is a 4-star catalyst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack at Level 90: 565

Secondary Stat: Attack

Secondary Attack at Level 90: 27.6%

Passive Skill (People of the Faltering Light): Increases the wielder's Energy Recharge by 24% for 10 seconds after using an Elemental Skill.

Ascension Materials:

Coral/Jeweled/Jade/Golden Branch of a Distant Sea Concealed Claw/Unguis/Talon Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

As a free catalyst, players can expect an average performance from Oathsworn Eye. With Attack as the secondary stat, it may not be suitable for a damage-dealer catalyst user. However, a supporting character may find this weapon useful, especially with increased Energy Recharge after using the Elemental Skill.

Since Oathsworn Eye is a weapon from the 'Three Realms Gateway Offering' event, players can also expect to have the Refinement Materials. With Refinement, the effectiveness of this weapon may increase and be viable for characters to use even in the competitive Spiral Abyss.

F2P players may want to consider wishing for Kagura's Verity as it is the best-in-slot for Yae Miko. On the other hand, Oathsworn is a free 4-star weapon that may be viable for supporting characters, especially at Max Refinement.

