Kagura’s Verity in Genshin Impact: Leaked stats, ascension materials, and more (February 2022)

Genshin Impact 2.5 will launch Yae Miko and her signature weapon Kagura’s Verity in the latest patch. Kagura’s Verity will be available on the upcoming limited-weapons banner during the first phase of patch 2.5.

Based on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor leaks, players have a clear idea about the weapon's stats and ascension materials.

Despite being Yae Miko’s signature weapon, this weapon can be very helpful to other DPS characters as well. Once this banner is gone, players will have to wait for Kagura’s Verity to rerun at later updates. Players wishing on this banner will also have a chance at obtaining a Primordial Jade Cutter.

Do take note that the boss material for Yae’s talents is hidden even in beta! #GenshinImpact Future Yae havers, have you all farmed for her and her BiS weapon?Do take note that the boss material for Yae’s talents is hidden even in beta! #Yae Future Yae havers, have you all farmed for her and her BiS weapon? 👀 Do take note that the boss material for Yae’s talents is hidden even in beta! #Yae #GenshinImpact https://t.co/VNSwVaOuEO

Genshin Impact: Kagura’s Verity leaked stats, ascension materials, and more

Genshin Impact: Kagura’s Verity stats, ascension materials, and more (Image via miHoYo)

At level 90, the Kagura’s Verity has a base attack of 609 and a crit damage secondary stat of 66.2%. According to the catalyst’s passive, Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura, the character equipping this weapon gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 12 seconds.

This reaches up to a maximum of three stacks. This character will gain a 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess three stacks.

Players need to grind Mora, the Court of Flowing Sands (weapon ascension material domain) and Rifthounds in Inazuma to completely max Kagura’s Verity. In total, players will need the following materials to ascend the weapon to level 90:

Level 20 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x5, Concealed Claw x5, Spectral Husk x 3, x10,000 Mora Level 40 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite x5, Concealed Claw x18, Spectral Husk x 12, x20,000 Mora Level 50 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite x9, Concealed Unguis x9, Spectral Heart x9, x30,000 Mora Level 60 Mask of the One-Horned x5, Concealed Unguis x18, Spectral Heart x14, x45,000 Mora Level 70 Mask of the One-Horned x9, Concealed Talon x14, Spectral Nucleus x9, x55,000 Mora Level 80 Mask of the Kijin x6, Concealed Talon x27, Spectral Nucleus x14, x65,000 Mora

Players will also need a total of one million mora and 907 mystic enhancement ores for enhancing Kagura's Verity to level 90.

It is always recommended to max out weapons to increase the damage potential of the characters wielding it. In the case of Kagura's Verity, maxing it out will help increase the base attack as well as crit damage of the character equipping it.

Version 2.5 will be live from February 16 and players can try their luck to wish on the upcoming weapon banner to obtain their own Kagura's Verity.

