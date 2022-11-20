Genshin Impact Yae Miko build guide: Best artifacts and teams

Phase II event-wish banners from Genshin Impact 3.2 have brought Yae Miko's first rerun. The 5-star Electro character has become stronger with the new Dendro elemental reaction.

She is one of the best off-field DPS characters and can deal massive amounts of damage with her kit. Those who are new to the game might want to summon her, while others might try to unlock more of her constellations.

Either way, Yae Miko has gained tons of new artifacts and teams since Sumeru's release. Given below is an updated guide that will outline the best of both for the character in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Guide to best artifacts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 3.2

Best 4-piece artifact set to farm for Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

With new elemental reactions involving Dendro such as Aggravate and Hyperbloom, Yae Miko has a wide range of artifacts sets to choose from in Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Here is a list of the best sets that players can farm for her:

Thundering Fury

Gilded Dreams

Yae Miko can take tons of advantage of the four-piece set bonus provided by both of these sets. A four-piece set of Thundering Fury increases Electro damage and impact caused by Electro-based reactions. Additionally, it also reduces the cooldown of her Elemental Skill.

Meanwhile, a four-piece set of Gilded Dreams is optimal for her in Dendro reaction-based teams. The artifact offers additional Elemental Mastery through set bonus effects. The collection also provides ATK and EM buff to the whole party.

Priortize better sub-stats when going for 2-piece set bonuses (Image via HoYoverse)

If players plan to build Yae Miko with two-piece sets, they can opt for the following:

Gladiator's Finale/Shimenawa Reminiscence - ATK Buff

Emblem of Severed Fates - Energy Recharge

Thundering Fury - Electro DMG Bonus

Noblesse Oblige - Increase Elemental Burst DMG

All of these artifact sets are viable for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact, and players can mix and match any two for their two-piece set bonus effects. The build can also depend on artifacts that they have already farmed in the past.

Best teams for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 3.2

Yae Miko definitely shines a lot more with the new team compositions after the introduction of the Quicken reaction, which is caused by Dendro and Electro in Genshin Impact.

Applying Electro again to a quickened opponent will further cause Aggravate reactions dealing massive damage to the enemy. However, we cannot ignore her previous teams that are still pretty viable in many scenarios.

Here are the best teams that players can use for Yae Miko in the current version:

1) Aggravate team (Nahida + Kuki + Kazuha)

The Aggravate Team focuses on increasing Electro damage by re-applying Electro on a quickened enemy. The best roster for Yae Miko involves the following Genshin Impact characters:

Nahida - Off-field Dendro enabler

Kuki Shinobu - Healer/battery

Kazuha - VV shred

A second Electro character is recommended in this team for various reasons. Nahida applies Dendro multiple times on marked enemies, hence a second Electro character ensures that the element is applied after quicken reactions, and also to increase the overall DPS of the team. Additionally, they will act as an Electro battery for Yae Miko.

2) Hyperbloom team (Kokomi + Nahida + Kazuha)

The new Hyperbloom team is also suitable for off-field Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. Here, the 5-star Electro character takes a backseat and lets her Elemental Skill do all the work for her. Players can create the best Hyperbloom roster for Yae Miko with these members:

Kokomi - Hydro enabler/Healing

Nahida - Dendro enabler

Kazuha - VV Shred

Yae Miko's skill has a decent AoE range to trigger the Dendro cores to drop by causing Bloom reactions. Hence, a more EM-based build will definitely help her dish out more damage.

