Best team comps to build for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

The new Dendro element introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0 has changed the current meta. It has helped Electro, Hydro, and Pyro elements to cause reactions.

The new elemental reactions have been a massive buff for Electro-based reactions and Electro characters. Speaking of Electro characters, the electro buff has made Yae Miko even stronger with the new team compositions.

The 5-star Catalyst user from Inazuma is well-known for her off-field damage and huge AoE burst potential. Before Sumeru, Yae Miko was only viable in Electro-charged and Overload teams. Given below are the best team compositions for Yae Miko in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Best team compositions for Yae Miko

5) Mono-Electro Team

Best Mono-Electro team for Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the classic Yae Miko teams before the Dendro update. It is extremely strong and versatile during many combat scenarios. Players have to be careful about their rotation planning so Yae Miko and Raiden's elemental burst can take advantage of Bennett's ATK buff.

Once the rotations are done properly, the team effectively has two AoE bursts with huge damage potential.

4) Overload Team

Best Overload team for Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Overload reaction teams are extremely effective against heavyweight enemies in Genshin Impact.

This is the best overload team with Yae Miko as the Electro enabler. Both Yae Miko and Xianling are well-known for off-field damage and with Raiden as an on-field battery, the team becomes even more powerful.

3) Taser Team

Best Electro-charged team for Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko works effectively well in Electro-charged teams, also known as Taser teams in the Genshin Impact community. The team composition is highly flexible and the possibilities are endless.

The best Yae Miko taser includes characters who take on multiple roles such as Kokomi and Kazuha. While Kokomi is the team's driver, she also provides healing. Kazuha, on the other hand, shreds the enemy's elemental resistance and provides damage bonuses with his ascension passive and constellations (if any).

Alternative Electro Options: Raiden and Beidou

Alternative Hydro Options: Ayato, Barbara, Xingqiu, Tartaglia, and Mona

Alternative Anemo Options: Sucrose, Jean, and Sayu

2) Hyperbloom Team

Best Hyperbloom team for Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom is one of the new elemental reactions introduced in Genshin Impact. Dendro and Hydro reactions create Dendro cores and applying Electro to these cores triggers Hyperblooms.

The best Hyperbloom team for Yae Miko includes Nahida, Yelan, and Zhongli. While Nahida is the best Dendro applicant, Yelan is a fast Hydro enabler with her elemental skill and burst. Zhongli occupies the last flex spot and provides strong shields.

Alternative Electro Options: Raiden, Kuki Shinobu, Fischl, and Lisa

Alternative Hydro Options: Ayato, Xingqiu, and Kokomi

Alternative Flex Options: Sucrose and Kazuha

1) Aggravate Team

Best Aggravate team for Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Electro and Dendro can cause "quicken" reactions on an enemy. Dealing electro damage to a quickened enemy will cause aggravated reactions.

Yae Miko acts as the off-field Electro enabler in her best Aggravate team in Genshin Impact. The outfit includes Nahida and Kuki Shinobu, the last spot can be filled by any flex option. Here are some flex options that work exceptionally well for this team:

Kazuha

Sucrose

Zhongli

Collei

Dendro Traveller

These are the best Genshin Impact teams that players can build around Yae Miko in the latest version of the 3.2 update. With upcoming patches, new banners will add more Dendro characters that will further strengthen team compositions.

