How to get HoYoLAB widget for Genshin Impact on mobile phones

Genshin Impact officials have brought in a major quality-of-life upgrade with their latest update. The developers have updated the Battle Chronicles in the HoYoLAB page, adding a new widget feature.

With this new feature, players can add a Genshin Impact widget on their mobile phone. The widget has been loaded with multiple functions, which include:

Check original resin capacity

Access GI tools on mobile

Daily check-in and many more

Fortunately, the widget feature can be used on both Android and iOS supported devices. Keep in mind that players will have to update the HoYoLAB app to the latest version to use this widget feature. Here is everything players need to know to add the new widget onto their mobile's homescreen.

Genshin Impact: How to get and use the new HoYoLAB widget on mobile

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View Details

hoyo.link/d5ETBBAd



#GenshinImpact The "Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle" has been updated! With this update, the "Mobile Widget" feature has been added. Let's see how it works!View Details The "Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle" has been updated! With this update, the "Mobile Widget" feature has been added. Let's see how it works!View Detailshoyo.link/d5ETBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pkslvT3uUp

The above tweet shows the official announcement of the latest Genshin Impact Battle Chronicles update. Based on this information, a new widget feature has been added. With this new feature, players can add a widget to their mobile homescreens loaded with various utilitarian functions. Players can use it to check their remaining original resins or quickly access different tools from Battle Chronicles.

Genshin Impact fans who use the HoYoLAB app on their mobile phones may already know about the Battle Chronicles. For those who may be unaware, Battle Chronicles is a recent feature added to HoYoLAB with plenty of functions to help both new and old players.

The new HoYoLAB widget comes in two sizes (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can change the size of the widget to match it according to their layout. Here are all the sizes available:

Large

Small

The picture above shows the two sizes and how the size affects the layout of the widget's features. The larger size allows players to check their in-game nickname, Adventure Rank level, and resin capacity. They also gain access to daily check-ins, interest groups, version topics page, and other Battle Chronicle tools. In contrast, the small size will display the daily check-in function with the remaining resin capacity.

How to add the new widget feature in mobile (iOS & Android)

You must make sure that the HoYoLAB app has been updated to the latest version of 2.21 to access this new widget feature. Genshin Impact fans can check out this YouTube video for a visual guide on how to add and use the widget. For a summarized version, players can continue to read this article. To add the widget on iOS devices, follow these steps:

Go to homescreen

Press and hold the blank space to enter edit mode

Click on "+" icon on the top-left corner

Search for "HoYoLAB" and add the new widget feature

The process of adding the new widget feature on an Android device is similar. Instead of a "+" symbol, players will have to click on the "widget" button at the bottom of the screen. The Genshin Impact widget will refresh during regular intervals to provide real-time data about the game (such as remaining resin and more). The refresh rate is subject to Android and iOS devices' conditions to ensure device performance and battery life.

Poll : 0 votes