Faruzan and Scaramouche to be released in Genshin Impact 3.3 Patch

Genshin Impact officials recently dropped drip marketing posts for new upcoming characters for the patch 3.3 update. Players were jubilant as they received official confirmation for the debuts of Scaramouche and Faruzan.

Although players have seen Scaramouche in Archon Quests, the drip marketing posts showcase a different attire with an Anemo vision. Many players will be surprised to learn that since many in the community have already assumed that he wielded Electro vision.

Furthermore, a new 4-star Anemo character, Faruzan, will debut alongside Scaramouche in the patch 3.3 update. Recent leaks suggest she will support/battery for Scaramouche.

Scaramouche and Faruzan are confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact 3.3

Before every version update, Genshin Impact officials drop drip marketing for characters confirmed to debut in the following patch update. Likewise, before the patch 3.2 update is released, official posts have revealed drip marketing posts for Scaramouche and Faruzan.

Scaramouche

The drip marketing of Scaramouche confirms his debut as a playable character in the upcoming patch 3.3 update. Additionally, players get a first look at his new character design.

Scaramouche has often appeared in Genshin Impact during many Archon Quests and events. All this time, Scaramouche was introduced using different names and a different character design. Here are all the different names Scaramouche also goes by:

The Sixth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers

Kunikuzushi (Country Destroyer)

The Wanderer

Recent official posts have confirmed that Scaramouche will wield an Anemo vision. Although nothing is mentioned about his weapon type, the latest leaks have confirmed that he will be a Catalyst user. This makes him the second male catalyst user after Heizou. These leaks have also given hints about Scaramouche's kit, which might involve new mechanics.

Fans should also look at this official YouTube video to learn more about Scaramouche. The video narrates the origin story of Scaramouche and shows how he came to become a Fatui Harbinger.

Faruzan

Another new 4-star will debut alongside Scaramouche on Genshin Impact 3.3. banners. Surprisingly, the new 4-star named Faruzan is also an Anemo character. The drip marketing dropped by officials showcased Faruzan's character design for the first time, and fans loved every aspect of it.

The drip marketing post discloses a little bit about Faruzan to the community. Faruzan is one of the scholars from Sumeru's Akademiya and a knowledgeable one. The official Genshin Impact post also revealed a legend discussed among Kshahrewar students.

Based on the legend, students can always approach Faruzan to help them prepare for their mechanics exam. Although she belongs to Haravatat Darshan, she has been mentioned as quite a connoisseur regarding machines.

The students love her teaching methods and find them very easy to understand. They can continue to seek her guidance as long as they don’t do the following:

Ask her about her youthful appearance

Ask her to consider joining Kshahrewar Darshan

The upcoming 4-star Anemo character has been leaked as a bow user. However, Genshin Impact players should wait for future announcements for official confirmations.

