Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Scaramouche abilities, new artifact, and worldwide release date

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed new information about Scaramouche, including details about his abilities, unique artifacts, and upcoming release date. Players will finally be able to utilize Scaramouche in their teams when the game's 3.3 update releases, though he will undergo quite a few changes before he becomes playable.

According to leaks, Scaramouche will wield the Anemo element in battle, alongside a totally new set of abilities that seem to place him as a powerful main DPS character. Players can find out more about these Genshin Impact 3.3 Scaramouche leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal information about 5-star character Scaramouche

SCARAMOUCHE KIT LEAK UPDATES

WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW



#GenshinImpact #原神 #Scaramouche ~ SCARAMOUCHE LEAKS ~

A ton of new details have been leaked from Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.3 update, including information about Scaramouche, the game's new 5-star character.

Scaramouche has been one of Genshin's most anticipated characters ever since his initial appearance near the game's launch, and it seems that fans will finally get the chance to summon for him when the game's 3.3 update arrives. The 3.3 update will be released on December 7, 2022, and will be the last update of the year.

Its main focus will be on Scaramouche's Story as we go through portals to seek/see pieces of his memory. There is an item called "A ball of light, that store memories"



#原神 #Genshin 3.3 Scaramouche/Wanderer Story Quest
Its main focus will be on Scaramouche's Story as we go through portals to seek/see pieces of his memory. There is an item called "A ball of light, that store memories"

This update looks to bring some extra focus to Scaramouche, featuring him in a large story quest that will shine a light on his backstory and his mentality. This will give fans more insight into who Scaramouche was and who he will become in the future.

Leakers have stated that the playable version of Scaramouche will be considerably different from his villainous incarnation, so it's not surprising that he will have to undergo some big changes in the story before he is ready to team up with the Traveler.

His data is also very complex, but also very complete:

- One of his passive talents gives him buffs when he infuses an element with his skill:

Electro gives energy, Pyro gives ATK boost, Hydro gives Stamina boost, Cryo gives Crit.

[Data] [Wanderer/Scaramouche]
His data is also very complex, but also very complete:
- One of his passive talents gives him buffs when he infuses an element with his skill:
Electro gives energy, Pyro gives ATK boost, Hydro gives Stamina boost, Cryo gives Crit.

Scaramouche's skills all point to him being an on-field Anemo Main DPS, though some leakers have interpreted his abilities differently. All of them seem to agree that his Elemental Skill will allow him to float in the air, be it through an enhanced jump or an Anemo ring that forms around him, lifting him up. While floating, Scaramouche will be able to dish out enhanced Normal Attacks to enemies, with what appears to be a unique Anemo-infused blade.

As for his Elemental Burst, a lot of the data is commented out, placeholder or simply does not offer a lot of insight.



It does something in the air with his hat.



[Data] [Wanderer]
As for his Elemental Burst, a lot of the data is commented out, placeholder or simply does not offer a lot of insight.
It does something in the air with his hat.

His Elemental Skill can be infused by absorbing elements around him, and his Elemental Burst will reportedly be able to put these absorbed elements to use. Some leakers state that he will release the absorbed elements in a burst of damage, while others state that he will create a damaging fog of the element around himself. Either way, he will likely be able to deal tons of elemental damage in combat, and fans of the Fatui Balladeer won't be disappointed.

4-piece effect: After a charged attack on the enemy, the attack speed is increased by xx%, providing a normal, charged and plunge attack damage increase buff that lasts for N seconds.



#原神 #Genshin New Artifact Set: 居尔套
4-piece effect: After a charged attack on the enemy, the attack speed is increased by xx%, providing a normal, charged and plunge attack damage increase buff that lasts for N seconds.

Scaramouche's upcoming artifact set has also been leaked, and its 4-PC effect will boost the damage of Normal, Charged, and Plunge attacks significantly after landing a charged attack on an enemy. Given that a majority of Scaramouche's damage looks to be focused on his unique attacks during his Elemental Skill, this set will provide him with a ton of extra damage, and fans will want to make sure they can farm it for him when it releases in Genshin Impact 3.3.

