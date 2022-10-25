Genshin Impact Scaramouche leaks: Elemental skill, Burst and energy costs

Genshin Impact fans will be delighted to hear about Scaramuouche's official arrival in the patch 3.2 update. Although he appears as a weekly boss, patch 3.3 is rumored to feature a playable version of Scaramouche in event banners.

Scaramouche and his kit have not been mentioned in recent official announcements. The most recent leaks, however, have revealed his Elemental Skill, Burst, and energy cost. According to HoYoverse fans, Scaramouche's abilities and the Herrscher of Flamescion from Honkai Impact 3rd share many similarities.

Given below is a detailed brief about Scaracmouche's abilities shared in the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Early leaks reveal Scaramouche Elemental Skill, Burst, and energy cost

Scaramouche- No.6 of Eleven Fatui Haribingers (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact community began to receive tons of leaks after the most recent 3.2 livestream. The article will primarily focus on leaks revealing information about Scaramouche's kit. Keep in mind that these are early leaks, suggesting that Scaramouche will debut in the patch 3.3 update. Hence, it is advised to take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

The Reddit post above shows leaks by a CN source revealing snippets of Scaramouche's abilities. Meanwhile, the second image goes into greater detail about the Elemental Skill and how it affects all of his animation effects and attack multipliers.

Elemental Skill

Based on the latest leaks, Elemental Skill of Scaramouche has a 6 second cooldown. According to the rough translation, his skill is called "Wandering Step." The second image explains the Elemental Skill in greater detail. Scaramouche will enter a mid-air mode when cast, which can be deactivated by casting the Elemental Skill again.

This skill appears to be different than Venti and Kazuha's Elemental Skill. According to the leaks, the Wandering Step will allow Scaramouche to move freely in the air, as all movements and attacks change during mid-air mode, and normal attacks will be mid-air normal attacks. Scaramouche can also dash and jump in the air while performing this skill.

The leaks do not include any damage multiplier or how long Scaramouche can stay in mid-air. Some claim that the mid-air mode will deplete stamina, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Elemental Burst & Energy Cost

The leak shares tons of information about his Elemental Skill. On the other hand, nothing is known about Scaramouche's burst, as the leaks only mention his cooldown and energy cost.

Furthermore, Genshin Impact players can use Elemental Burst while in mid-air. However, it will cost 7 Stamina to do so.

Officials plan to introduce new mechanics with Scaramouche and the fans love it already. Many believe that his abilities have taken inspiration from the Herrscher of Flamescion. Scaramouche is expected to make his debut in Genshin Impact's patch 3.3 update, which is set to be released on December 3, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes