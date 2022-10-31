Genshin Impact reveals Scaramouche AKA Wanderer and Faruzan as upcoming characters

Genshin Impact has finally released drip marketing for the next playable characters in version 3.3. The official account introduced two new characters, including some backstories and elements. However, their rarity is not disclosed and players may need to wait for the Special Program before it is officially revealed.

Wanderer and Faruzan are the new units that will be added to the future version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Wanderer and Faruzan are Anemo users

Wanderer

The first character to be introduced by Genshin Impact on October 31, was Wanderer, an Anemo user. However, players may know and remember him as Scaramouche, a Fatui Harbinger alongside Tartaglia.

In his new introduction, a short story was told from the point of view of an unknown farmer. On a fateful night, Wanderer goes to Tatarasuna in Inazuma. In addition to him, there is also a farmer that comes to the exact same location to pick up Naku Weed.

Wanderer had on a large hat that completely covered his face. However, over the rain's pitter-patter, the farmer could hear the sound of breathing. Later, Wanderer began to speak and said, "This is how humans should breathe."

Abandoned village in Tatarasuna (image via HoYoverse)

The farmer quickly retreated behind a rock out of fear that he may have encountered a ghost. Once again, the figure spoke:

"What are you afraid of? Would a passerby such as I hurt you? I am merely here to tend to the grave of a friend."

From behind a rock, the farmer peered out and noticed that the figure had gone. When a letter fell to the ground, the rain soaked it right away. On that sheet of paper, three questions were written, and incomplete responses had also been scribbled.

It read:

"If humans have a heart, why do they not fear the hearts of others? Due to their inferior nature. How should one treat others, knowing full well their inferiority? How can one be a human being without a heart? One without a heart is hardly human."

No further information about Wanderer was given aside from this story. But with the upcoming Sumeru Archon quest in Genshin Impact version 3.2, players will definitely know more as Travelers will face Scaramouche in the Akademiya to save Nahida.

Faruzan

Surprisingly, the second new character in Genshin Impact is also an Anemo user called Faruzan. Her backstory is much simpler than Wanderer's as it is straight to the point. From the information available, fans can tell that Faruzan is a knowledgeable and famous figure among Kshahrewar students.

Despite her immense knowledge and youthful appearance, she is older than one would imagine, as others call her Madam Faruzan. The most difficult problems can be solved with her instructions, but there are still two issues that the Kshahrewar students must overcome on their own:

How to conceal their shock at how young she seems. Do not ask why she has been avoided in Haravatat and whether she thinks about joining Kshahrewar.

Cyno himself has agreed that Faruzan reminds him of a kind and chatty parent. She is said to be considerate of others, and would never do anything careless.

Apart from Faruzan, Scaramouche has already created a fanbase with his various appearances at previous events and stories in Genshin Impact. With him as the next playable character, the developer can be sure that his fanbase will continue to grow until the release date is confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes