Nahida and Hydro Archon’s demon names spotted in Genshin Impact leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks confirm that the old demon names for Nahida and the Hydro Archon have not changed. That means Nahida's demon name is Buer, whereas the currently unnamed Hydro Archon's demon name is Focalors. Knowing that also allows Travelers to learn what the other upcoming monikers for the remaining Archons are.

Veteran Genshin Impact players should know that these alternate names are inspired by demons from the Ars Goetia. Thus, it's not as if the aliases are randomly picked and assigned to each Archon.

Why these Archons share a name with demons is yet to be revealed by HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact leaks: Nahida and Hydro Archon's demon names

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



#原神 #Genshin Nahida's Demon Name is Buer and the Hydro Archon's is Focalors. Which could suggest that the other unreleased Archons' Demon Names will also not be changed from CBT. #Genshin lmpact Nahida's Demon Name is Buer and the Hydro Archon's is Focalors. Which could suggest that the other unreleased Archons' Demon Names will also not be changed from CBT. #原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/SsfHFOJBi3

The above leak is the one relevant to this article's topic. It's pertinent since some names can change between a beta test and the final release. If nothing has changed, then the demon names that Genshin Impact players currently know should remain accurate.

It is worth noting that the Closed Beta Test leaks for this topic originally came out months ago. Some Travelers may wish to know the aliases of all the Archons, which will be revealed in the following section.

All Archon demon names

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily



The alternate name for Kusanali is Buer! It has been datamined through a Venti voiceline



The names for other archons are:

Hydro – Focalors

Pyro – Aym

Cryo – Barnabas Genshin leaks //The alternate name for Kusanali is Buer! It has been datamined through a Venti voicelineThe names for other archons are:Hydro – FocalorsPyro – AymCryo – Barnabas Genshin leaks //The alternate name for Kusanali is Buer! It has been datamined through a Venti voiceline 🍃The names for other archons are:Hydro – FocalorsPyro – AymCryo – Barnabas https://t.co/FUvMz8zVGk

Here is a list of all Archons and their equivalent demon names in Genshin Impact:

Venti: Barbatos

Barbatos Zhongli: Morax

Morax Raiden Ei: Beelzebul (also called Baal sometimes)

Beelzebul (also called Baal sometimes) Nahida: Buer

Buer Hydro Archon: Focalors

Focalors Murata: Aym

Aym The Tsaritsa: Barnabas

The now-deceased Raiden Makoto was also known as Baal. Beezlebul isn't part of the Ars Goetia. That alias is an alternate way to spell Beelzebub, a moniker some people use to describe Satan. Barnabas is also a saint and not a demon like the other six listed here.

Here is a very brief summary of the Ars Goetia demons:

Barbatos: A Duke of Hell

A Duke of Hell Morax: A President of Hell

A President of Hell Baal: The first King of Hell

The first King of Hell Buer: A spirit described as the Great President of Hell

A spirit described as the Great President of Hell Focalors: A Great Duke of Hell

A Great Duke of Hell Aym: Also spelled Aim or Haborym, is a Great Duke of Hell associated with fire

Paimon should sound familiar to those who have studied the Ars Goetia before (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly enough, there are other Genshin Impact characters who share a name with a demon from the Ars Goetia. Most notably, Paimon was a King of Hell known for his loyalty to Lucifer. There have been several fan theories about Paimon's connection to the Unknown God, but nothing definitive for Travelers to understand at the moment.

Why the Tsaritsa is associated with a Saint and the other Archons are associated with Hell might indicate some deeper meaning in the plot, but Travelers won't know the truth for a long time.

Poll : Do you think think the Tsaritsa will be revealed to be a good person? Yes No 0 votes