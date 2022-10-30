Nahida and Hydro Archon’s demon names spotted in Genshin Impact leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks confirm that the old demon names for Nahida and the Hydro Archon have not changed. That means Nahida's demon name is Buer, whereas the currently unnamed Hydro Archon's demon name is Focalors. Knowing that also allows Travelers to learn what the other upcoming monikers for the remaining Archons are.
Veteran Genshin Impact players should know that these alternate names are inspired by demons from the Ars Goetia. Thus, it's not as if the aliases are randomly picked and assigned to each Archon.
Why these Archons share a name with demons is yet to be revealed by HoYoverse.
Genshin Impact leaks: Nahida and Hydro Archon's demon names
The above leak is the one relevant to this article's topic. It's pertinent since some names can change between a beta test and the final release. If nothing has changed, then the demon names that Genshin Impact players currently know should remain accurate.
It is worth noting that the Closed Beta Test leaks for this topic originally came out months ago. Some Travelers may wish to know the aliases of all the Archons, which will be revealed in the following section.
All Archon demon names
Here is a list of all Archons and their equivalent demon names in Genshin Impact:
- Venti: Barbatos
- Zhongli: Morax
- Raiden Ei: Beelzebul (also called Baal sometimes)
- Nahida: Buer
- Hydro Archon: Focalors
- Murata: Aym
- The Tsaritsa: Barnabas
The now-deceased Raiden Makoto was also known as Baal. Beezlebul isn't part of the Ars Goetia. That alias is an alternate way to spell Beelzebub, a moniker some people use to describe Satan. Barnabas is also a saint and not a demon like the other six listed here.
Here is a very brief summary of the Ars Goetia demons:
- Barbatos: A Duke of Hell
- Morax: A President of Hell
- Baal: The first King of Hell
- Buer: A spirit described as the Great President of Hell
- Focalors: A Great Duke of Hell
- Aym: Also spelled Aim or Haborym, is a Great Duke of Hell associated with fire
Interestingly enough, there are other Genshin Impact characters who share a name with a demon from the Ars Goetia. Most notably, Paimon was a King of Hell known for his loyalty to Lucifer. There have been several fan theories about Paimon's connection to the Unknown God, but nothing definitive for Travelers to understand at the moment.
Why the Tsaritsa is associated with a Saint and the other Archons are associated with Hell might indicate some deeper meaning in the plot, but Travelers won't know the truth for a long time.
