List of Genshin Impact Archons, ruled regions, and their demon names revealed (and leaked) so far

Players are already aware that seven Archons take care of the seven nations of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. However, only a few might know that their beloved Archons have been after demons.

There is a 17th-Century demonology grimoire called "The Lesser Key of Solomon." Seventy-two demons appear in the Ars Goetia book and are also the inspiration behind the name of all the Archons known today.

Users will be shocked to learn that Paimon's name is also inspired by a demon, which raises more questions about her identity.

Genshin Impact: All seven Tevyat Archons and their demon names (as per latest leaks)

Genshin Impact released the latest patch, 2.7, a few weeks ago after a month-long delay. The version 2.8 beta has ended, and the 3.0 beta will begin soon.

With this, the internet will be filled with tons of new leaks and information about the upcoming content in patches 2.8, 3.0, and future ones.

Recent leaks have also shed light on Archons, the regions they supervise, and their demon names, a summary of which is seen below:

Anemo Archon, Venti - Barbatos

Venti can speak to animals just like we saw venti speak to Dvalin in the early game

Venti, or as many may call him, the Tone-Deaf Bard, will be the first Archon Travelers will meet on their journey around Teyvat in Genshin Impact.

Although locals call him Venti, his archon name is Barbatos, inspired by a demon with the same name. He is around 2600 years old and believes in freedom, allowing the residents of his nation to act without any divine intervention.

Geo Archon, Zhongli - Morax

Morax teaches astronomy and all other liberal sciences and stones sciences

Although Venti may be an old Archon, he is not the most senior. The Geo Archon Zhongli, also known as Rex Lapis by Liyue Folks, is the oldest Archon.

The God of Contracts has governed Liyue for thousands of years to build it into the prosperous nation it is now. Zhongli's Archon name is derived from a demon named Morax.

Electro Archon, Ei - Baal





- the demon Baal is likely the same Baal once worshipped in Canaan, who was revered as a few things, one being “god of thunderstorms,” as well as being an “almighty warrior.”



The Electro Archon, also called Raiden Shogun, is the current ruler of Inazuma. She also goes by the name of Ei with her close companions.

Raiden Shogun seeks Eternity and has taken several extreme steps to achieve this. Her Archon name Baal is inspired by a demon named Baal/Bael in Genshin Impact.

Dendro Archon, Kusanali - Beur





Info on the Dendro Archon



• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali

• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants

• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva





Recent leaks have revealed much information about Dendro Archon, from her name to character design.

The God of Wisdom looks after Sumeru, and the locals call her Kusanali, but her archon name is inspired by a demon named Beur. Based on the leaks, Kusanali is known for her knowledge of philosophy and plants. Her appearance will take after Hindu mythology, as per leaks.

Pyro Archon, Murata - Aym

The Pyro Archon governs over Natlan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next up is the Pyro Archon, who rules over the Natlan region of Tevyat and is named Murata by the locals, as per the latest leaks.

Although sources have yet to share the Archon name of Murata, they have already shared the demon name it is inspired by, Aym or Aim. Murata is the God of War with the survival of the fittest personality.

Hydro Archon - Focalors

Very little is known about the Hydro Archon apart from the fact that they govern Fontaine. They're also known as the God of Justice, but there is no information online about the names' origin.

Interactions with Fontaine NPCs and the Genshin Impact lore have yet to reveal the local name of the Hydro Archon. However, their demon name has been confirmed to be Focalors.

Cryo Archon, Tsaritsa - Unknown

Tsaritsa - Cryo Archon and ruler of Snehznaya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Cryo Archon is also known as Tsaritsa, and she governs the nation of Snehznaya in Tevyat. Leaked CBT voicelines have Venti describing how Tsaritsa used to be the kindest amongst all Archons.

Speculation suggests she followed the ideals of love, but something has completely changed her over time. Travelers know that Tsaritsa is trying to collect gnosis from all Archons, but the purpose behind this hunt is still unknown.

Not much is known about Cryo Archon and their demon names. Although some claim that Barnabas could be her demon name, it has already been used as a character shown in Genshin Impact's official manga.

