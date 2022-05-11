New Genshin Impact Leak reveals Dendro Archon Kusanali's Demon name

Genshin Impact will soon release Sumeru alongside Dendro characters, and it is only natural for players to become more curious about Dendro Archon. Lesser Lord Kusanali is the youngest Archon among The Seven, and she is widely known as the god of flowers and wisdom.

Due to the delay in the release of version 2.7, not a lot of new content has arrived in Genshin Impact lately. Instead of coming up with new beta testing leaks, leakers are looking for older voice lines that can reveal more about the upcoming lore.

One such voiceine has disclosed Dendro Archon's demon name, and here's everything to know about it. Readers must note that this article might contain storyline spoilers.

Dendro Archon Kusanali has a demon name in Genshin Impact like Barbatos and Morax

Interestingly, every Archon has a demon name that is based on Ars Goetia book in the Lesser Key of Solomon. For instance, Barbatos (Venti) is one of the dukes of Hell, Morax (Zhongli) is the president of Hell, and Baal (Raiden Shogun) is the first king of hell.

Similarly, Buer is the demon name of Lesser Lord Kusanali. This was revealed by Ubatcha on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server, and the information has been derived from a closed beta test.

Other Archons in Genshin Impact have the following demon names:

Hydro Archon- Focalors

Pyro Archon- Aym

Latest leaks have also suggested that Kusanali is known for her knowledge of philosophy and plants. She might be based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva.

Having said that, Baizhu is a character that resembles Shiva more than anyone in Genshin Impact. Just like the Hindu god, he has a snake around his neck and many players still believe that he's the real Archon of Sumeru/Dendro.

Paimon leaks @paimon_leaks



Info on the Dendro Archon



• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali

• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants

• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva



Traveler in Genshin Impact might get the power of an Archon soon

In one of his unused voicelines, Venti says:

That brawler... I can't believe she transferred all her power to you! Whoawhoawhoa, You need to protect me!

The Anemo archon is most likely talking about an Archon who will give their power to the Traveler in the near future. It is unlikely that this Archon will be Kusanali, and players are assuming that this will take place ahead of the Traveler's arrival in Snezhnaya.

Snezhnaya is the region of the Cryo Archon, and the Pyro Archon might hand out her Gnosis to the Traveler. This will not only save the Gnosis from Fatui, but also help the sibling in fighting Cryo.

All in all, players can expect more clarity on the real identity of the Dendro Archon when the 2.8 beta testing begins. As of now, phase 3 of version 2.6 has begun and Travelers have started to receive their weekly compensation.

