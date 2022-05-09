Genshin Impact 2.8 Beta registration started in China

Following the delay in Genshin Impact version 2.7, HoYoverse has started hiring beta testers for version 2.8 in China.
Naturally, the COVID outbreak in Shanghai has affected the development process severely. The developers were unable to complete the Teapot maintenance on time, which even led to a delay in the release of Spices from the West event.
Here is what we know about the upcoming updates in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact version 2.8 still exists, suggest latest leaks
Ideally, version 3.0 should have arrived after the 2.8 update. Several Inazuma characters like Arataki Itto, Kazuha, and Yoimiya are yet to have their rerun banners and players have been waiting for them for a long time.
However, the delay in version 2.7 compelled Travelers to assume that HoYoverse might scrap the 2.8 update altogether and release Sumeru in 3.0 directly. The Dendro nation is highly anticipated, and delaying its release by 2-3 weeks could have serious implications.
Reliable leaks have now revealed that the developers are hiring beta testers for version 2.8 from China. The recruitment deadline is May 13, and more information about the update can be expected soon.
What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.8?
Leakers have already disclosed everything that is part of version 2.7. While Yelan will be released as a five-star Hydro bow user, Kuki Shinobu will arrive as a four-star Electro healer. A new music-based event featuring Itto's drum and a robot-making Teapot event will be released as well.
As for the rerun banners, rumors suggest that version 2.7 will include Itto's banner in the second half.
Hence, version 2.8 should bring in Heizou as a four-star character and rerun banners for characters like Yoimiya and Kazuha. The Golden Apple Archipelago rerun was also being anticipated for the final update before Sumeru.
It is worth noting that HoYoverse was working on a shortened version of the Battle Pass during the 2.7 beta testing. The EXP requirement to increase a level was reduced from 1000 to 600. Even though the changes were soon reverted, we might still see such a Battle Pass during the 2.8 update.
As of now, version 2.6 has been extended indefinitely and players will receive a 400 Primogems compensation every week, starting May 11. The weekly compensation will continue till the release of version 2.7.
Prominent leakers like Lumie believe that the delay will last three weeks, but it largely depends on the situation in Shanghai.
From the looks of it, we might see some changes in the update schedule for Genshin Impact in the near future. The developers have to prioritize Sumeru's timely release as well as rerun banners for Klee, Yoimiya, and Kazuha.