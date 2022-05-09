Genshin Impact 2.8 Beta registration started in China

Following the delay in Genshin Impact version 2.7, HoYoverse has started hiring beta testers for version 2.8 in China.

Naturally, the COVID outbreak in Shanghai has affected the development process severely. The developers were unable to complete the Teapot maintenance on time, which even led to a delay in the release of Spices from the West event.

Here is what we know about the upcoming updates in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.8 still exists, suggest latest leaks

Ideally, version 3.0 should have arrived after the 2.8 update. Several Inazuma characters like Arataki Itto, Kazuha, and Yoimiya are yet to have their rerun banners and players have been waiting for them for a long time.

However, the delay in version 2.7 compelled Travelers to assume that HoYoverse might scrap the 2.8 update altogether and release Sumeru in 3.0 directly. The Dendro nation is highly anticipated, and delaying its release by 2-3 weeks could have serious implications.

Reliable leaks have now revealed that the developers are hiring beta testers for version 2.8 from China. The recruitment deadline is May 13, and more information about the update can be expected soon.

SaveYourPrimos ❄️🙌 EMBRACE THE ICE @SaveYourPrimos



We've seen some doubt as to whether or not 2.8 still exists, seems at this point in time it still does. Sagiri @SagiriShape [2.8-BETA]

2.8版本CN现已经开始招募玩家库玩家进行相关测试，招募时间截止为5月13日。 [2.8-BETA]2.8版本CN现已经开始招募玩家库玩家进行相关测试，招募时间截止为5月13日。 According to Sagiri of GI Front, the CN side is recruiting Beta testers for 2.8 (from the existing Beta testers pool.)We've seen some doubt as to whether or not 2.8 still exists, seems at this point in time it still does. twitter.com/SagiriShape/st… According to Sagiri of GI Front, the CN side is recruiting Beta testers for 2.8 (from the existing Beta testers pool.)We've seen some doubt as to whether or not 2.8 still exists, seems at this point in time it still does. twitter.com/SagiriShape/st…

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.8?

Leakers have already disclosed everything that is part of version 2.7. While Yelan will be released as a five-star Hydro bow user, Kuki Shinobu will arrive as a four-star Electro healer. A new music-based event featuring Itto's drum and a robot-making Teapot event will be released as well.

As for the rerun banners, rumors suggest that version 2.7 will include Itto's banner in the second half.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

8. Bosacius A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

Hence, version 2.8 should bring in Heizou as a four-star character and rerun banners for characters like Yoimiya and Kazuha. The Golden Apple Archipelago rerun was also being anticipated for the final update before Sumeru.

It is worth noting that HoYoverse was working on a shortened version of the Battle Pass during the 2.7 beta testing. The EXP requirement to increase a level was reduced from 1000 to 600. Even though the changes were soon reverted, we might still see such a Battle Pass during the 2.8 update.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.7 BETA] Battle PassThe EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.※ Subject to change. [2.7 BETA] Battle PassThe EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed. ※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

As of now, version 2.6 has been extended indefinitely and players will receive a 400 Primogems compensation every week, starting May 11. The weekly compensation will continue till the release of version 2.7.

Prominent leakers like Lumie believe that the delay will last three weeks, but it largely depends on the situation in Shanghai.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

From the looks of it, we might see some changes in the update schedule for Genshin Impact in the near future. The developers have to prioritize Sumeru's timely release as well as rerun banners for Klee, Yoimiya, and Kazuha.

