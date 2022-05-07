When will Genshin Impact 2.6 Teapot maintenance end?

The latest official announcement of Genshin Impact may have hinted at the end time of the long Serenitea Teapot maintenance. Hence, players will finally be able to use the teapot with 100% functionality.

The Teapot has been under maintenance for almost a month now and players are being compensated with 5000 Realm Currency every week. The latest announcement has revealed an event called Spices from the West. This event is a Serenitea Pot related event where players will have to create different seasonings that require players to use the building mechanics that are currently under maintenance.

This article will guide players to learn everything about the new event and when the Teapot maintenance might end in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: New event hints at the end of Serenitea Pot maintenance

Spices from the West will be require use of Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Officials of Genshin Impact have already announced that patch 27 will be postponed to a future date. To fill the gap between the end of patch 2.6 and the start of patch 2.7, officials have decided to extend patch 2.6 with Phase III.

Phase III will extend the same character and weapon banners until patch 2.6 ends. Serenitea Pot lovers were worried that this would also mean an increase in Teapot's downtime. However, Phase III has revealed an event called Spices from the West which appears to be related to the Serenitea Pot.

In Spices from the West, players will have to help an NPC named Nazafarin with her research on different spices. This is identical to previous cooking-related events, where players can also conduct their own creativity with tasty meals. Travelers have to make their own ingredients and add them to the pot using proper timing.

The event is scheduled to be active from May 14 to June 7. This indicates that the end of the Serenitea Pot's end might be sooner than players were thinking.

ann - ♪ @fufuwhirlwind As seen in the hoyolab article, there appears to be an event using the serenitea pot starting on May 14th. Using this I would assume that they are able to end teapot maintenance by then. As seen in the hoyolab article, there appears to be an event using the serenitea pot starting on May 14th. Using this I would assume that they are able to end teapot maintenance by then. https://t.co/Mbsd9scCIv

It is safe to assume that Serenitea Pot's maintenance might end on the same date the new Spices from the West event launches, i.e., on May 14, 2022. It is also possible for the maintenance to end before the Phase III event launches so players will have more time to make preparations in their Serenitea Pot.

Due to Serenitea Pot's maintenance, players were unable to build, place or make changes to the realms. It is also not possible to change or add characters from the Serenitea Pot to farm Companion EXP. Finally, with the release of the maintenance, players will be able to use these functions to their hearts content.

