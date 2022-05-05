Genshin Impact 2.6 Teapot maintenance to end soon, new teapot event rescheduled for the current version

The Serenitea Pot feature in Genshin Impact that allows players to make their own home is currently under maintenance. The process began on March 30 with the launch of version 2.6, and it still isn't complete.

Clearly, the past few weeks have been quite rough for HoYoverse as Shanghai is going through an unimaginable COVID-19 outbreak at the moment. As a result, the teapot maintenance has lasted longer than intended, and the Spices from the West event was scrapped abruptly.

Here's what the latest announcement by Genshin Impact means for the future of the Serenitea Pot feature.

Genshin Impact brings back Spices from the West event to version 2.6

The Spices from the West event was leaked a long time ago, and was officially revealed during the 2.6 Special Program. Apparently, Travelers will have to help a NPC from Sumeru by learning recipes and cooking.

A unique mechanism will be introduced during the Spices from the West event that will help players in making seasonings. They will have to follow all the given instructions and collect Primogems as rewards.

However, it is the release and end dates of the Spices from the West event that seems to have caught the attention of the community.

The event is set to begin on May 14, 2022 and will end on June 7, 2022. This implies two things:

The Serenitea Pot feature will return to Genshin Impact before May 14, 2022.

The 2.7 update might not be released before June 7, 2022.

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.6 phase three

As it turns out, the leaks were correct and HoYoverse won't be releasing any new characters or weapon banners during the delay. Ayaka's banner with Razor, Sayu, and Rosaria has been extended indefinitely and the in-game banner countdown strangely states that it will be available for 240 days.

The existing weapon banner featuring The Unforged and the Mistsplitter Reforged will also be available during phase 3 of version 2.6.

Spices from the West will be the major event during the delay, while Overflowing Mastery will help travelers in collecting additional talent level-up material. It is worth noting that the latter won't provide any Primogem awards.

The developers have announced that Travelers will receive 400 Primogems every week after May 11, 2022 till the release of version 2.7 as compensation for the unexpected delay. They can definitely use their newly found resources to unlock Ayaka before she's replaced by Yelan in the first half of version 2.7.

