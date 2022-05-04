Best artifacts and 4-star weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Yelan will be arriving with the 2.7 update.

Yelan can provide her team with some incredible support, along with a ton of Hydro damage and crowd control.

To make the most of Yelan's kit, players need to equip her with the best artifacts and weapons.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks:The ideal artifacts and 4-star bows for Yelan

Picking the best items for Yelan to wield in battle can be tricky for most Genshin Impact players. Thankfully, the community is quick to do tons of calculations that mathematically select the best artifacts and weapons for her.

Yelan is actually one of the easiest characters to build in the game, thanks to her flexibility via her HP% scaling.

ven is studying for exams (again) @C4RMEND3I i love hp scaling characters look at this beautiful HoD flower for my yelan i love hp scaling characters look at this beautiful HoD flower for my yelan https://t.co/pTZevun4NT

Much of Yelan's damage is scaled from her Max HP, allowing players to utilize certain artifacts that they would have otherwise passed up.

She can even use HP% artifacts in place of other items in a pinch, making her much quicker to use in battle than some other 5-star units.

StSeph @StSeph 🏼 Got a pretty nice arti for a future Yelan build. Currently going for 2pc HoD and 2pc NO Got a pretty nice arti for a future Yelan build. Currently going for 2pc HoD and 2pc NO 👌🏼 https://t.co/9onAoYKlth

According to the current calculations for Yelan, her best artifact sets are Harbinger of Dawn and Noblesse Oblige.

Players can use both of the set bonuses offered by these artifacts. They will provide a boost to both their Hydro damage and their Elemental Burst.

Players will want to focus on these substats:

Crit DMG and Crit Rate first, with an edge towards HP%

HP% on the Sands

Crit Rate on the Circlet

Hydro DMG on the Goblet

Using these artifacts will allow Yelan to dish out the most damage for her allies. However, players can also turn to artifacts like the Millelith set for more HP or any of the 2-PC ATK% boosting artifacts if they don't have good set bonuses.

Best 4-star bow for Yelan

lei @hawksIut is this good on yelan or is stringless better is this good on yelan or is stringless better https://t.co/druuDMD8BS

Players have a few options to pick from when deciding on their 4-star bow for Yelan. However, one of the best choices is the new Fading Twilight bow that is set to arrive with the 2.7 update.

This bow will be available during an event, and players will be able to refine it to level 5, which grants up to 28% increased damage for all of Yelan's abilities.

Fate 🌙 @maXbangChan [2.7 Beta Test] Yelan R1-5 Stringless vs R5 Sharpshooter's Oath.

Video: GenshinInfoUpdates on Facebook [2.7 Beta Test] Yelan R1-5 Stringless vs R5 Sharpshooter's Oath.Video: GenshinInfoUpdates on Facebook https://t.co/MxED6Z1HdD

Players can also use the Stringless, a bow that will boost the damage of Yelan's Elemental Skill and Burst significantly. This will allow her to provide even more damage to her team.

Yelan can use a variety of other bows as well, including the Favonius Warbow and even the Sharpshooter's Oath.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character can use a ton of different equipment, and players will need to be careful when picking the best sets.

