Genshin Impact 2.7 update delayed by up to 3 weeks, more details leaked

Genshin Impact's 2.7 update will be delayed, and current sources have stated that it may last up to three weeks. This delay is to complications that have arisen following a COVID-19 crisis in some areas of China.

Players may have to wait quite a while longer for the next update to release, and not much official information has been given out yet. These new details come from leaks that focus on the delay, and fans can find more details below.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Possible three-week delay before next update revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay has been widely discussed in the community due to the lack of an official statement from Hoyoverse's social media channels. Users are speculating about the specifics of the delay, including the duration, compensation, and possible rerun banners taking place during the wait.

While different sources have claimed different durations, the general consensus is that gamers may have to wait up to 21 days for the new update to launch. This is a full banner's worth of time, and while it will give fans plenty of time to save up Primogems, it will be a long time without a featured 5-star to wish on.

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [Reliable]

Uncle Y said 2.6 has no new banner.

The preview live broadcast will be around May 20.

(He was just banned from the NGA's Genshin sector. He is unaffected in other sectors.) [Reliable]Uncle Y said 2.6 has no new banner.The preview live broadcast will be around May 20.(He was just banned from the NGA's Genshin sector. He is unaffected in other sectors.) https://t.co/GEgjh8weNu

Leakers are split on whether there will be a rerun banner during this time to fill the gap, and while it would make sense for one to be put in place, it may mess up potential banner schedules for the future. Fans have been outspoken about wanting certain characters like Kaedehara Kazuha to make a return, and this may be a good opportunity for that to occur.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

The 2.7 patch was set to arrive around the beginning of May, and it appears that fans may not be seeing it until the start of June, at the latest. This will push back many of the game's events and may throw off the story's scheduled order, likely leading to some significant changes in its future.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements. Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FiiGQyJO1G

The only official statement released so far informs players that they will need to wait for a more detailed response on the content adjustment plan, the release date of the new update, and the compensation for the downtime. This official statement should be released sometime soon, and fans will want to keep an eye out for it when it arrives.

Genshin Impact 2.7's update delay will greatly affect the game going forward.

Edited by Ravi Iyer