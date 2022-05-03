Genshin Impact 2.7 delay leaks: The livestream and promotional video related updates shared by leakers

Genshin Impact 2.7 has recently been delayed and players will have to wait a few more weeks before the game is ready to update again. This delay is due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak that has hit certain areas in China and has had a serious impact on the game's development.

Not much official information has been released yet, which has caused a ton of speculation in the game's community. Fans can find the most current leaks here, though readers should be sure to take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: More leaks about the delay

This large post was uploaded to the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit and has been classified as a questionable leak from a somewhat reputable source. This leak details more information about the ongoing delay and provides players with some extra info about the upcoming plans for the game's next version.

These leaks state that the game's development team is currently working remotely, and that the minimum estimated delay time is one week. The maximum delay would last until June 1, which would mean players would go a full month without a new update. Apparently a big part of this delay is voiceover work which has become difficult due to the quarantine.

According to the leaker, the voice overs have been recorded at home studios, but the quality isn't up to par, which has caused extra delays in production. This could also push back the 2.8 update, which would result in the game's schedule being altered for the rest of the year.

Nielicious @Nielicious4 @GenshinImpact Rumors says that 2.7 Delayed for 3 Weeks right? So if there’s no Delay the Update would be on May 11 Ayaka’s Banner end on May 10 so since there’s a Delay there might be another rerun for 21 Days and the Update would be on June 1 man that’s a lot of time to save @GenshinImpact Rumors says that 2.7 Delayed for 3 Weeks right? So if there’s no Delay the Update would be on May 11 Ayaka’s Banner end on May 10 so since there’s a Delay there might be another rerun for 21 Days and the Update would be on June 1 man that’s a lot of time to save

According to this leak, there will be a banner that will run during this month's hiatus, though the exact details of the banner are unknown. It will be a rerun banner, giving fans a chance to get a 5-star character that they may have missed out on. This will also give players who are saving up for Yelan some extra time to build up their Primogems.

nao @junieblossom people are mad about 2.7 and new banner delays? man that gives me more time to save primos people are mad about 2.7 and new banner delays? man that gives me more time to save primos 😋

It's uncertain whether players will receive compensation for the delayed update, though it is likely that some Primogems will be gifted to those who have been affected by the delay.

The exact date of the quarantine being lifted is still uncertain, but according to these leaks, fans will only have to wait a month at the most for the new update's release.

Genshin Impact 2.7 may be a long time away, but fans have a lot to look forward to while they wait.

