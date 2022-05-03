×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact 2.7 delay leaks: The livestream and promotional video related updates shared by leakers

Leaks about the delay have revealed new info (Image via Genshin Impact)
Leaks about the delay have revealed new info (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact 2.7 has recently been delayed and players will have to wait a few more weeks before the game is ready to update again. This delay is due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak that has hit certain areas in China and has had a serious impact on the game's development.

Not much official information has been released yet, which has caused a ton of speculation in the game's community. Fans can find the most current leaks here, though readers should be sure to take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: More leaks about the delay

This large post was uploaded to the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit and has been classified as a questionable leak from a somewhat reputable source. This leak details more information about the ongoing delay and provides players with some extra info about the upcoming plans for the game's next version.

From what HYV has told us so far, 2.7 is only being delayed, with no indication of how this delay affects the rollout of 2.8.Until we find out otherwise, we have no reason to believe any banner projections have changed, and it's futile to speculate without more information. twitter.com/ash_n_jokerr/s…

These leaks state that the game's development team is currently working remotely, and that the minimum estimated delay time is one week. The maximum delay would last until June 1, which would mean players would go a full month without a new update. Apparently a big part of this delay is voiceover work which has become difficult due to the quarantine.

Poor Mihoyo, announcing 2.7 stream delay in comments instead of making a whole post.Someone, help them, please.Source: t.bilibili.com/65403765850950…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/eREf8inY8K

According to the leaker, the voice overs have been recorded at home studios, but the quality isn't up to par, which has caused extra delays in production. This could also push back the 2.8 update, which would result in the game's schedule being altered for the rest of the year.

@GenshinImpact Rumors says that 2.7 Delayed for 3 Weeks right? So if there’s no Delay the Update would be on May 11 Ayaka’s Banner end on May 10 so since there’s a Delay there might be another rerun for 21 Days and the Update would be on June 1 man that’s a lot of time to save

According to this leak, there will be a banner that will run during this month's hiatus, though the exact details of the banner are unknown. It will be a rerun banner, giving fans a chance to get a 5-star character that they may have missed out on. This will also give players who are saving up for Yelan some extra time to build up their Primogems.

people are mad about 2.7 and new banner delays? man that gives me more time to save primos 😋

It's uncertain whether players will receive compensation for the delayed update, though it is likely that some Primogems will be gifted to those who have been affected by the delay.

The exact date of the quarantine being lifted is still uncertain, but according to these leaks, fans will only have to wait a month at the most for the new update's release.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.7 may be a long time away, but fans have a lot to look forward to while they wait.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी