5 reasons to save Primogems for Kazuha rerun in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans have long been awaiting a rerun of the powerful Inazuman swordsman, Kazuha.

Kazuha has been one of the best characters in the game since his release. Players have been hoping that he will make a reappearance on the game's featured banner.

As of the 2.7 version, it is still uncertain when the wandering samurai will make his return. However, players will definitely want to keep a hold of their Primogems for his rerun.

Why Genshin Impact players should save Primogems for Kazuha

wishing this to all kazuha wanters

Kazuha was the game's first playable Inazuman character. He arrived during the 1.6 update last summer.

Players got their first look at the aesthetics of Inazuma through Kazuha and his immaculate swordplay and incredible animations.

Kazuha remains one of the game's most powerful characters, and his rerun is likely to be a very popular banner.

Here are five reasons why players should save their Primogems for his rerun:

1) Useful for exploration

Kronoz @Kron0z_C

You can use his E while jumping and gliding.

Venti would be proud.

Some cool Kazuha tech that add to exploration~You can use his E while jumping and gliding.Venti would be proud.

Kazuha is one of the most useful characters for exploration in Genshin Impact, as his Elemental Skill essentially allows for a double jump, even while gliding.

This can be used to bypass puzzles and other content, making Kazuha an incredible character for overworld traversal.

2) Incredible visuals

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Skill, Burst, and Idle



A Wandering Samurai from Inazuma who is in Liyue Crux Fleet. A gentle soul who holds heavy burdens.

All of Kazuha animations Skill, Burst, and Idle A Wandering Samurai from Inazuma who is in Liyue Crux Fleet. A gentle soul who holds heavy burdens.

Kazuha has some of the most unique visuals in the game, with his Elemental Burst being one of Genshin Impact's most iconic skills.

Players who use Kazuha will definitely appreciate the way he can transform the battlefield into a work of art while he uses his powerful abilities.

3) Crowd control

kazuha really said crowd control

Kazuha can provide some of the most potent crowd control in Genshin Impact, allowing players to save tons of time while battling enemies. His Elemental Skill draws enemies towards him before allowing him to plunge into them and deliver a powerful blow.

This skill is especially useful in the Spiral Abyss, as it can gather up weak enemies before defeating them in just a few seconds.

4) Versatility

REN @RENshinImpact

Proud of ~40k damage so far!

#Genshinlmpact #Kazuha #Anemo

Quick damage test with my Main DPS Kazuha build against the Masanori. Proud of ~40k damage so far! Will increase damage and find a more optimal team comp soon!

Kazuha is one of the most versatile characters in the game. He can be slotted into nearly any team composition and can even be deployed as a Main DPS.

Kazuha can dish out tons of damage in any position and will buff any of his teammates, thanks to his ability to use the Viridescent Venerer set. He fits into many of the game's strongest teams and is an amazing support addition.

5) Amazing buffs

Asagiri CK💜 @y1aoCKxbsd Scuff test DMG showcase because I forgot what I had to do HAHAHA

crit hit: 18455

Buff list :

-Kazuha c0 em 4 Viridescent venerer

-Diona C6

Scuff test DMG showcase because I forgot what I had to do HAHAHA crit hit: 18455 Buff list : -Kazuha c0 em 4 Viridescent venerer -Diona C6 -kokomi thrilling tails of dragon slayer

Thanks to his position as an Elemental Mastery-focused Anemo character, Kazuha can provide his teammates with some insane boosts to their damage. This is thanks to both the Viridescent Venerer set and his own personal buffs to Elemental Damage.

Players will definitely want to take advantage of Kazuha in nearly any Elemental Damage-focused teams.

