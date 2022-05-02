Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Yelan and Shinobu's ascension materials and Primogems requirements

Genshin Impact 2.7 will bring two new characters to the game, and fans will need plenty of resources if they plan on bringing them to the max level. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be making their debuts during this update, and they are two powerful additions that gamers won't want to miss. Both will appear on the featured banner, which means that players will want to make sure that they have enough Primogems to summon for them as well. In this article, fans can find a guide to both ascension materials and Primogem requirements.
Building both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in the new Genshin Impact update will require quite a bit of farming. Luckily, all of their items are currently available. Farming for Yelan will be much easier than Shinobu, as fans will likely have nearly all of her items as she uses many items from earlier up dates. They can also be found in Liyue. The only new item that Yelan will use is Runic Fang from the new Ruin Serpent.
Yelan's ascension items can be found scattered throughout Genshin Impact's world, and tracking them all down isn't too difficult. Vayuda Turquoise can be farmed from Hydro-infused bosses like the Hydro Hypostasis and the Oceanid, while Runic Fangs are farmed from the powerful Ruin Serpent in The Chasm.
Starconches can be found along the beaches in Liyue, and the bright blue shells are hard to miss in the golden sand. The Insignias that Yelan uses are farmed from Fatui Agents and Skirmishers. Additionally, they can also be dropped by Cicin Mages. Farming these enemies is much easier with the help of Genshin Impact's in-game Adventure Handbook.
Kuki Shinobu ascension materials:
Kuki Shinobu's ascension materials are slightly harder to get, as she will need materials that can be found only in Inazuma. However, players won't have too much of a hard time gathering these items, and they can start farming them early before her release in 2.7. Here is the list:
While the Runic Fangs that Shinobu uses are farmed from the Ruin Serpent in The Chasm, she will need to gather Vajrada Amethyst from Electro-infused bosses like the Thunder Manifestation and the Electro Hypostasis. Fans will need plenty of Resin if they want to fully ascend Shinobu.
Naku Weed can be found throughout Inazuma spread across its many islands, and Shinobu will need plenty of it to fully ascend. This purple plant grows near sources of electricity. However, spotting it against the lavender grass can be tough. Finally, players will need to gather items from the many Specters that can be found on Seirai and Watatsumi Island.
Primogem requirements:
If fans are hunting for Yelan or Shinobu for the next update, they will want to make sure that they have enough Primogems to summon for them. Having enough Primogems for Yelan can be easy, as she is a 5-star character who follows the same pity rules as any other featured 5-star. To guarantee that players will get Yelan, they will need at least 28,800 Primogems to make sure that they can hit hard pity twice.
However, if gamers have the guaranteed bonus on their accounts from summoning a standard banner 5-star, they will only need 14,400 Primogems to have a 100% chance of getting Yelan.
On the other hand, guaranteeing Shinobu is a lot more complicated. While Genshin Impact does have a form of pity for 4-star characters, the best way to get a 4-star from the featured banner is to use 1600 Primogems on a 10 pull.
If players don't receive a 4-star from the limited banner when they summon, their next 4-star is guaranteed to be from the banner selection. However, with three 4-star characters offered on each banner, this leaves them at a ~33% chance of getting Shinobu each time. To ensure the highest chances for Shinobu, players need to get as many Primogems as they can.
Genshin Impact 2.7's newest characters will take a lot of farming to max out, but fans should have a much easier time with this guide.