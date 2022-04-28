New Genshin Impact Dendro reactions affecting both players and enemies leaked ahead of Sumeru release

Genshin Impact has many Elemental Reactions for players to manage, and the upcoming leaked Dendro element has a ton of unique effects. These effects range from burning through enemies to growing a wide field of damaging mushrooms.

These mushrooms may play a big role in maximizing Dendro's damage, but fans should be wary of their effects. According to some early leaks, it seems that these powerful plants will affect both friend and foe during battle. Players can learn more about these new Elemental Reactions here.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Dendro reactions may affect players and foes

This new Genshin Impact leak discusses one of the most interesting reactions coming to the game in the near future. The Dendro element has been teased for quite a while, and fans have been heavily anticipating its arrival. While this element exists within the world of Teyvat, there is yet to be a playable wielder.

Dataminers have discovered that new Elemental Reactions featuring Dendro do exist in the game's files, and they have some very unique effects. The currently known Dendro reactions are:

Overgrown - Hydro x Dendro

Intensified - Electro x Dendro

Burning - Pyro x Dendro

Each of these reactions causes effects that are unlike anything else in the game, and taking advantage of them may lead to a shift in the game's meta.

Overgrown, in particular, has the potential to shift the way that players interact with elements entirely. This reaction spawns seeds that blossom into mushrooms that will deal damage to both players and enemies.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Okay but why do all dendro reactions affect us as well First burning, now overgrown Genshin leaks//Okay but why do all dendro reactions affect us as wellFirst burning, now overgrown Genshin leaks// Okay but why do all dendro reactions affect us as well 😭 First burning, now overgrown https://t.co/KWacl12WPN

This damage seems to be quite sizeable in the current beta form, and the AOE (area of effect) appears to be large.

Players will need to be wary of the mushrooms they grow on the battlefield, as it appears that the damage may hit both allies and enemies. This isn't the first Dendro reaction to damage both parties, as the Burning reaction can spread like wildfire through the battlefield.

Players will definitely want to make sure they give all of these new Elemental Reactions a try when they release into Genshin Impact, though their release date is uncertain. Fans should keep in mind that these effects are still in the early beta stage, and they could be subject to several changes before they go live in a future update.

Genshin Impact's newest element has a ton of unique effects, and taking advantage of them will be key.

