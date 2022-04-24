Genshin Impact Dendro leaks: New Dendro Elemental reactions and effects revealed

Genshin Impact is about to complete two years of release and somehow still lacks Dendro characters. Despite Dendro enemies being a part of the game for a long time, there is no information on the release date of characters like Baizhu and Yaoyao.

yan🐍 @baizhuous "dendro is coming in 3.0, be patient." "dendro is coming in 3.0, be patient." https://t.co/v9jV2dAcFo

As per leakers, the land of the Dendro Archon called Sumeru will be released in the 3.0 update. Travelers have sky-scraping expectations from Dendro, and here's how it will react with other elements like Electro and Hydro.

Dendro in Genshin Impact will react only with Electro, Hydro, and Pyro

The only Dendro reaction currently available in Genshin Impact is Burning. As the name suggests, this reaction deals additional Pyro DMG over time.

Latest leaks by credible names in the community have finally revealed two more reactions, which are tentatively called Intensified and Overgrown. Here's a breakdown of what each does.

Intensified

An intensified reaction takes place when Dendro meets Electro. It drops one Electro particle and increases the Dendro and Electro DMG against the affected enemy for seven seconds.

Overgrown

An Overgrown reaction takes place when Dendro meets Hydro. It drops seeds that become mushrooms. These mushrooms are explosive in nature, and they deal Area of Effect (AoE) Dendro DMG upon Hydro application.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

It is evident that the upcoming reactions in Genshin Impact aren't as straightforward as Vaporize, Melt, or Freeze. Players are disappointed that the most awaited element in the game doesn't even react with three elements (Geo, Anemo, and Cryo).

YAE | EAY @Fullmetal_Gacha @Genshin_Intel Dendro not reacting with Anemo and geo is weird but sort of understandable, but not reacting with Cryo?? It’s one of the main four elements. Maybe they’re still brain storming it or they’re gonna release the reactions in portions like with the Inazuma islands? @Genshin_Intel Dendro not reacting with Anemo and geo is weird but sort of understandable, but not reacting with Cryo?? It’s one of the main four elements. Maybe they’re still brain storming it or they’re gonna release the reactions in portions like with the Inazuma islands?

The leaker who posted these reactions has claimed to have no information on their release date, scaling, priorities, or viability.

Electro might get an indirect buff with Dendro's release in Genshin Impact

Despite the release of Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun, Electro is still considered a weak element. This is primarily because it isn't strong enough like Anemo and Geo to single-handedly trouble Geo enemies, and its reactions with Hydro, Pyro, and Cryo aren't the best.

However, Dendro's arrival in version 3.0 might change this narrative. If the upcoming Intensified reaction is powerful, players will be able to pair Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko with Dendro characters and form more diverse teams.

Amidst the backlash for limited Dendro reactions, many travelers are hopeful that miHoYo will release new reactions with Geo and Cryo later.

On the other end of the spectrum, some players understand that it won't make a lot of sense if ice, wind, and rock start reacting with grass. More details are expected to be revealed as leakers and data miners get their hands on more upcoming elements.

Edited by Danyal Arabi