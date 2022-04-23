Pity, soft pity, and 50-50 in Genshin Impact explained

Genshin Impact offers a beautiful open world to its players but also has a ruthless gacha system. Primogems are the most valuable currency in the entire game and spending them on banners is the only way to get new characters and weapons.

Not everyone is lucky enough to get five stars in Genshin Impact early, which is why mechanics like pity, soft pity, and 50-50 exist. They guarantee that players will get the characters they want after a certain threshold.

huan @_yuuvju 84 pity for her....fun genshin fun 84 pity for her....fun genshin fun https://t.co/CFHOnq3iPM

Diving into pity and soft pity in Genshin Impact

Players must have noticed that it costs them 160 Primogems to buy fates (Intertwined or Acquaint). With a single fate, they can wish on a banner once.

The character banners (limited time and standard) in HoYoverse's action RPG promise a four-star character/weapon in every 10 wishes. Similarly, a five-star drop is guaranteed at every 90 wishes on the limited-time character and standard banners.

Getting a five-star character before 90 attempts are purely based on luck.

The system, which ensures that players get at least one five-star every 90 wishes, is called pity. However, travelers must have witnessed that they don't need to make 90 wishes on a banner to get a five-star every time.

This is where soft pity comes into play. Even though this isn't an official term, players themselves have discovered that the odds of getting a five-star increase after the 75th wish and they usually get the guaranteed drop before 85 wishes.

tina | lf genshin moots ! @akemijpeg got a 5 star at around 19 pity to get a c2 keqing ... HELP got a 5 star at around 19 pity to get a c2 keqing ... HELP https://t.co/qrz6luFc6i

It is worth noting that the pity on the weapon banner is set at 80 and soft pity usually begins at 65 wishes.

Some important details of the pity mechanics are:

It resets to 0 every time players get a five-star drop.

Pity from a limited-time character banner is carried to the next banner. For instance, if players pulled 75 times on Ayato's banner and didn't get a five-star, they only need to make 15 wishes on Ayaka's banner to reach the 90 pity.

Travelers can calculate pity manually by using the history section of the banners.

What is 50-50 in Genshin Impact?

The limited-time character banner in Genshin Impact features a five-star character. When players get a five-star drop, there's a 50-50 chance that they'll get the featured character. If they lose a 50-50, the next five-star drop will be the featured five-star character.

The weapon banner (Epitome Invocation banner) works differently owing to the Epitomized Path mechanics. It features two five-star weapons and players can choose the one they want to chart a course. If they do not get the desired weapon in the subsequent five-star drops, they are guaranteed the weapon at the third five-star drop.

Edited by Srijan Sen