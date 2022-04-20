How to count Pity and Soft-Pity on Ayaka banner in Genshin Impact

Ayaka's banner has finally arrived in Genshin Impact version 2.6. Players worldwide have been looking forward to this rerun banner for a long time as she's one of the best characters in the game.

Travelers who love Freeze-based teams or Cryo characters will absolutely love Ayaka. However, to unlock her, they must spend Primogems and pray for good luck.

Genshin Impact's ruthless gacha system also has Pity and Soft-Pity mechanics, and here's how players can save thousands of Primogems with them.

Pity and Soft-Pity in Genshin Impact explained

Pity in Genshin Impact guarantees that players will get a five-star character if they wish on a banner 90 times. If they have good luck, players can get a five-star character in the very first wish.

Soft-Pity is not an official term but something that the community discovered within the first few months of the game's release. As it turns out, the chances of getting a five-star character increase after 75 wishes. So much so that the majority of players get a five-star drop before 80-85 wishes.

There isn't any in-game feature that allows travelers to directly keep track of the Pity and Soft-Pity on banners. Regardless, they can use the History button located on the bottom left corner of the banner screen to do so.

The History section reveals all the wishes made by travelers on the selected banner in the last six months. It is worth noting that the record is usually updated within an hour, and not instantly. Every page has six rows and with some basic math, players can count the wishes they've made after getting the last five-star character.

It is important to know that a 50-50 mechanic also exists in HoYoverse's action RPG. There's a 50-50 chance of getting the featured five-star character in a banner. When players lose a 50-50, they are guaranteed to get the featured character/weapon the next time.

Why is Pity and Soft-Pity important in Genshin Impact?

It is no surprise that getting Primogems in Genshin Impact is a tiring process unless players decide to spend money. Low spenders and especially F2P players save their Primogems for months to get the character/weapon they love.

By calculating how close they are to Soft-Pity, travelers can stop using 1600 Primogems for a ten-pull. After reaching 69-70 wishes, they can do single pulls and rely on Soft-Pity. This way, they might be able to save thousands of Primogems that can be spent on the weapon banner or an upcoming character event-wish banner.

