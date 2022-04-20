5 reasons to pull for Ayaka as an F2P player in Genshin Impact

There are many reasons why F2P Genshin Impact players should spend their Primogems on Kamisato Ayaka.

F2P Travelers don't normally have the luxury to spend their Primogems and Intertwined Fates, but Ayaka is a unit that they won't regret pulling.

Everybody has their reasons for pulling a specific unit. This article will primarily help F2P players who are indecisive about whether they want Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's personal views.

Why F2P players should pull on Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact

1) Easy playstyle

Ayaka isn't a braindead character per se, but the effectiveness of her kit doesn't require players to do much to succeed. She isn't as awkward to use as other characters without Constellations (like Kujou Sara).

Any F2P player who has her won't have to complicate their team composition for her. Just slap her on a mono Cryo team or a permafreeze team, and one won't have much (if any) issue fighting most enemies in Genshin Impact.

2) She's a character with good CRIT stats as is

Ayaka is a Cryo unit that can easily apply Blizzard Strayer's effect on several enemies to boost her own CRIT Rate. She could also be one-half of the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance, further bolstering her CRIT Rate to impressive levels. Additionally, her secondary stat is CRIT DMG, which scales up to 38.4%.

Add in any weapons and artifacts to make her CRIT stat even more impressive.

3) Unique Alternate Sprint

Ayaka is the only Genshin Impact character other than Mona to have a unique Alternate Sprint. Her version is virtually identical to Mona as far as exploration goes, as it allows her to be on top of water without being forced to swim through it.

This might seem minor at first, but it can save the player some time while traversing through Teyvat. Plus, allowing her to infuse her next attack with Cryo for a few seconds can be highly beneficial against some enemies.

4) Easy to build

F2P players don't have to sacrifice much of Ayaka's viability to make her work in Genshin Impact.

Amenoma Kageuchi is a craftable 4-star sword that works phenomenally with her for a few reasons:

It is craftable. One can R5 it easily.

Its effect makes her gain a lot of energy back when casting an Elemental Burst.

That effect means that players don't have to build much ER on her.

ATK% works fine with her kit.

It is, by far, her best 4-star sword, and it's completely F2P-friendly. Add in a Blizzard Strayer artifact set to complete her equipment.

5) Excellent Spiral Abyss performance

Ayaka has consistently had high usage in the Spiral Abyss from Genshin Impact 2.0 onward. That high usage wasn't a one-off. She was even the most used unit in Version 2.4 (according to SpiralAbyss.org). Her 2.6 performance isn't bad either, as she's currently ranked third.

Ayaka works phenomenally with Freeze and Mono Cryo teams and isn't reliant on specific support units to shine, unlike other characters.

Given that the Spiral Abyss is the most challenging content in the game (especially for a F2P player), her excellence in this mode is a huge plus.

