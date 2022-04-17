3 best Freeze teams for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is returning to Genshin Impact in the second half of the 2.6 update. Her banner will replace Ayato and Venti's banners, and players have been eagerly waiting for this moment for months.

Ayaka is a five-star Cryo Sword user who can majorly fill-in the DPS and sub-DPS roles. Her playstyle is ideal for Freeze-based teams that focus on permanently freezing enemies through constant Hydro and Cryo applications.

With that in mind, here are the three best Freeze teams in Genshin Impact for Ayaka.

Best Genshin Impact teams for Ayaka that freeze enemies

Before jumping to the specifics, players must note that a standard Freeze team in Genshin Impact consists of a Cryo main DPS, a Cryo sub-DPS/support, a Hydro character, and an Anemo unit.

Hence, in the teams mentioned in this article, Kazuha can be easily replaced by Sucrose (C6 recommended) and Venti. This might change the playstyle, but the damage output will be similar.

1) Ayaka, Shenhe, Mona, and Kazuha

In this popular Freeze team, Ayaka acts as the main DPS while Shenhe helps with energy and Cryo DMG buffs. Mona naturally applies Hydro to enemies and deals AoE Hydro DMG. Kazuha, as usual, helps in grouping enemies and enhancing the Elemental damage.

The ideal rotation is: Kazuha E > Kazuha Q > Shenhe E > Shenhe Q > Mona Q > Mona E > Ayaka E > Ayaka Q.

E stands for Elemental Skill while Q stands for Elemental Burst.

2) Ayaka, Rosaria, Kokomi, Kazuha

It might be hard for some Genshin Impact players to accept this, but Kokomi is a great character for Hydro application and Freeze teams. Moreover, her heals easily compensate for the lack of a shield character in this team.

Ayaka is, yet again, the main DPS in this team, and Rosaria provides her with energy and additional Crit Rate from her passive ability. Kazuha buffs the damage of the entire team.

The rotation recommended for this team is Ayaka's dash (hold E) > Kazuha Q > Rosaria E+Q > Kazuha E (tap) with plunge > Kokomi E > Ayaka E + Q

3) Ayaka, Diona, Mona, and Kazuha

Ayaka's DPS role and Mona's Hydro application remain the same for this team. Kazuha buffs the Elemental DMG and controls swarms of enemies.

Diona plays a very important role in this team by fulfilling Ayaka's energy requirements. She also offers healing through her Elemental Burst and a strong shield from the Elemental Skill.

The goal of every Freeze-based team in Genshin Impact is to keep the enemies frozen permanently. The lack of dependence on reactions means that Elemental Mastery is not required to buff the overall damage.

