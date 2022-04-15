Top 5 materials to farm for Ayaka before Genshin Impact 2.6 rerun

Ayaka's rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 2.6 is right around the corner. Players love the five-star Cryo Sword unit for several reasons, and are more than excited for her return.

However, like any other Genshin Impact character, Ayaka becomes truly unstoppable only when players ascend her and build her with the best-in-slot artifacts and weapons. Doing so is one of the most gruelling things in HoYoverse's action RPG, which is why it is better to pre-farm items ahead of unlocking a character.

On that note, these are the top five materials that are required to unleash Ayaka's full potential.

Ayaka's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

1) Perpetual Heart x46

Perpetual Heart is a character ascension material that is dropped by the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss on the Narukami island of Inazuma. Players must collect 46 of these items to ascend Ayaka to Lv. 90.

The Mechanical Array is definitely an annoying boss with a wide range of abilities. These include Rocket Blast, Cube Roll, Sword Slash, Blade Spin, Energy Cannon, and more.

2) Shivada Jade items

Shivada Jade items are dropped by several bosses in Teyvat such as Andrius the Wolf, Azhdaha, Childe, Rosaria, Coral Defenders, Cryo Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Maguu Kenki, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and a Cryo-infused Primo Geovishap.

Out of all these bosses, the Cryo Regisvine should be the easiest to beat.

To ascend Ayaka to LV. 90, the necessary Shivada Jade items are required in the following amounts:

Shivada Jade Silver -1

-1 Shivada Jade Fragment -9

-9 Shivada Jade Chunk -9

-9 Shivada Jade Gemstone- 6

3) Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a local specialty of Inazuma that is primarily found in the wild on the Narukami island. It is worth noting that these flowers appear as floating pink petals in the open world, and they become harvestable only after players use an Electro attack or walk past them with Electro energy.

A guide to collecting Sakura Bloom has been embedded below:

4) Bloodjade Branch

Bloodjade Branch is one of the talent level-up materials dropped by the Azhdaha weekly boss in Genshin Impact. Players should note that they won't get a guaranteed Bloodjade Branch every time they defeat the weekly boss, and they need 6 of these items to fully ascend one of Ayaka's talents to LV. 10.

Having said that, travelers can use Alchemy to convert Azhdaha's drops into Bloodjade Branch with a Dream Solvent.

5) Handguards

To fully assend Ayaka to Lv.90, players will have to collect:

Old Handguard- 18

18 Kageuchi Handguard - 30

- 30 Famed Handguard- 36

To level up one of Ayaka's talents to Lv. 10, players will require:

Old Handguard- 6

6 Kageuchi Handguard - 22

- 22 Famed Handguard- 31

Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open-world.

With these items in Genshin Impact, travelers will be able to make the most out of Ayaka. Her rerun banner will arrive during the second phase of the 2.6 update alongside the Mistsplitter Reforged in the Epitome Invocation banner.

