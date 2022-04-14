Genshin Impact: Full list of Yelan's ascension materials and banner preparation guide

Yelan will become playable in Genshin Impact version 2.7 and will be a five-star character. Thanks to this, many players will be eager to unlock this character.

However, unlocking characters in Genshin Impact isn't enough, as they only get better after players ascend them and build them with the right artifacts and weapons. Yelan is no exception, and ascending her is the first thing that one should do after unlocking her.

Here's a list of Yelan's ascension materials and a guide that will help in preparing for her banner in the first half of patch 2.7.

Yelan's ascension materials in Genshin Impact revealed

To fully ascend Yelan (Lv.90), players will be required to collect the following items:

Starconch x168

x168 Varunada Lazurite Silver - 1

1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment - 9

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk - 9

9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone - 6

6 Recruit's Insignia - 18

18 Sergeant's Insignia - 30

30 Lieutenant's Insignia - 36

Runic Fang x46

Starconch is a local specialty of Liyue and can be majorly found at the region's beaches.

It is no surprise that Hydro bosses like Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch (Oceanid) drop the Varunada Lazurite items. It is worth noting that the Primo Geovishaps also drop these items when they are infused with the Hydro element.

Insignias are dropped by open-world enemies like the Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Cicin Mages, and Fatui Pyro Agents. A great way to track them is by using the in-game Adventurer Handbook feature.

Finally, Runic Fang can be obtained by defeating the Ruin Serpent boss in The Chasm: The Underground Mines. In order to unlock this boss, travelers must complete the "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" World Quest.

Banner preparation guide for Yelan ahead of her release in Genshin Impact version 2.7

Unlocking new characters and weapons is undoubtedly one of the best feelings in HoYoverse's action RPG. However, to do so, players are required to collect Primogems. Each Intertwined Fate costs 160 Primogems, and ten wishes cost 1600 Primogems.

Hence, players who've lost their last 50-50 in the limited-time event banner will get a guaranteed Yelan in version 2.7. Pity guarantees a five-star at 90 wishes, implying that such players should have 14,400 Primogems. This amount will allow them to get at least one copy of Yelan.

On the other end of the spectrum, there will be Genshin Impact players who would've won their last 50-50 in the limited event banner. These players might lose the 50-50 in Yelan's banner and might have to use a total of 180 wishes to get her. Such players should have 28,800 Primogems stored, and it should guarantee them at least one copy of the desired five-star unit.

Reliable Genshin Impact leaks have suggested that Yelan will be a great Hydro damage dealer with an Elemental Burst similar to Xingqiu. She will be accompanied by Kuki Shinobu, a four-star Electro healer in patch 2.7.

