NRE in Genshin Impact: How to get and use

There are tons of gadgets that Genshin Impact players can use to their advantage during their adventures in the overworld or in domains and events. One such gadget is the NRE (Menu 30) which is basically a bag with two slots for food items.

This is a very useful gadget to use in an emergency as it allows players to keep their characters alive. However, they will not have access to NRE (Menu 30) right from the beginning. Instead, they have to first obtain its blueprint and forge it after collecting all the necessary materials.

This article will explain how players can get their hands on the NRE (Menu 30) blueprint and its function in Genshin Impact.

kenma⚰️🕊️ @kissogai question of the day:



what's your favourite gadget in genshin?



tbh the NRE has saved me many times question of the day:what's your favourite gadget in genshin?tbh the NRE has saved me many times https://t.co/yz7OhYQYbw

Where to get NRE (Menu 30) blueprint in Genshin Impact?

NRE (Menu 30) Blueprint (Image via Genshin Impact)

The only way to obtain the blueprint of NRE (Menu 30) is by increasing its reputation to level 5 in the Mondstadt region. City Reputation is one of the early systems that was added to Genshin Impact after the 1.1 patch update.

Do keep in mind that players will also have to unlock the reputation system in order to increase their rank and acquire the NRE (Menu 30) blueprint. The criteria to unlock the reputation system is -

Reach Adventure Rank 25

Complete Prologue Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind and Knight of the Realm

Hertha location (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Mondstadt, players can find an NPC called Hertha located near the North Gate of Mondstadt city. NPCs in each nation will assign specific weekly requests and weekly bounties. Successful completion of these weekly requests and bounties is the main source of increasing one's reputation rank.

A maximum of three requests can be completed and three bounties can be claimed in a week. Players can also complete World Quests found in the Mondstadt region to increase their reputation rank.

Forging NRE (Menu 30) and how to use it

NRE Gadget In-game Description (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the blueprint is obtained, visit Blacksmith and interact with them to open the forge option. Players will find that the NRE (Menu 30) blueprint has been added to the list. However, they will need to gather some necessary materials to forge this gadget. The materials are -

Lizard Tail x 20

Chaos Circuit x 20

Electro Crystal x 50

Once players have gathered all the materials, it will take 30 seconds to forge NRE (Menu 30). After claiming it, they can equip NRE (Menu 30) from the “Gadget” tab to use it.

Materials for NRE (Menu 30) (Image via HoYoverse)

The function of NRE (Menu 30) is very simple. The gadget has two slots to fill, the first slot can be filled with HP recovery food items while the other is for revival dishes. Players can fill or change the food added to these slots anytime from the Gadget menu.

The default keybind to use the gadget is Z in Genshin Impact. Whenever players need to heal their character's HP and they have NRE (Menu 30) equipped, all they have to do is press Z and the active character on the field will consume food to recover HP.

If one of the party members has fallen, then the NRE gadget will automatically switch to revive items to revive the fallen party member.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul