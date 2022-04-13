Kuki Shinobu's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 is in full swing right now with the Irodori Festival in Inazuma and Ayaka's rerun on the cards. Players from all over the world are getting Primogems from all sources, be it story quests, event-based activities, or The Chasm. Additionally, the ongoing featured banner is that of Kamisato Ayato and Venti.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang



#GenshinImpact Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2TtwpiDo8T

However, before the start of any update, the community usually gets to know the details on all the banners through numerous reputed leakers. Be it any upcoming characters or their required Ascension materials, everyone can stock up on resources pretty easily to stay prepared.

One of these characters is the newest Electro Sword user that will be released in the 2.7 update, known as Kuki Shinobu. She is the sidekick of Arataki Itto and the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang. The following article will help players stock up on all the resources required to ascend Kuki to level 90 and phase 6.

Ascension materials for Kuki Shinobu to help prepare for Genshin Impact 2.7

Kuki Shinobu is the newest upcoming character that will be coming in the 2.7 update alongside Yelan. Typically, most of her Ascension materials are bound to the newly released Chasm and resources related to Inazuma. All the materials needed to ascend Kuki Shinobu to level 90 are as follows:

168 Naku Weeds.

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver.

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments.

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk.

9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone.

18 Spectral Husk.

30 Spectral Husk.

36 Spectral Nucleus.

46 Runic Fang.

420,000 Mora.

nora.mp3 @nora_mp3

Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7



#GenshinImpact #原神 #KukiShinobu — "Tribulatio Demptio" ✧Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7 — "Tribulatio Demptio" ✧Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7#GenshinImpact #原神 #KukiShinobu https://t.co/J2QOgfrgoy

Most of these materials can be found throughout the Inazuma region. For Naku Weed, you can follow the image below and teleport to Seirai Island to start farming the specialty.

Seirai Island Naku Weed locations in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Kannazuka and Seirai Island all Naku Weeds location in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

For the Vajrada crystals, you can either opt for the Electro Hypostasis located in Cape Oath in Mondstadt, or the Thunder Manifestation located within the Amakumo Peak of Seirai Island. The crafting table can also provide Vajrada crystals at the cost of Agnidus Agate and Dust of Azoth.

For further resources, the Spectral Husks can be farmed off enemies found on Seirai and Watatsumi islands. These enemies are called Specters that are located mostly on water shores wielding different elements much like slimes. Much like before, you can follow these images to farm the Specters across both the Inazuma islands.

Seirai Island Specter location (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Watatsumi Island Specter location (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

The last bit of resources can be found in the form of Runic Fangs that can be found after defeating the Ruin Serpent. The world boss was introduced in the new Chasm area in version 2.6, which drops Prithiva Topaz crystals for Geo characters.

Kuki Shinobu is expected to be released as a 4-star character alongside Yelan in version 5.7.

Edited by Siddharth Satish