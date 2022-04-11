Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard event guide: How to complete the first Floral theme

The Irodori Festival in Genshin Impact 2.6 is in full swing as players are getting to meet many familiar faces throughout Inazuma. Hoyoverse has added a story quest to go with the flow of the festival as the Traveler is trying to solve yet another mystery alongside allies from Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

However, similar to other events and festivities in Teyvat, Inazuma's Irodori Festival seems to hold many activities to celebrate the nation's freedom. In the most recent daily reset, Albedo got to draw two more portraits, keeping Kazuha and Ayaka as model references.

With the reveal of these sketches, players get access to two new activities, The Floral Courtyard and Clash of Lone Blades. The following article breaks down everything you need to know about the Floral activity and guide you through every step.

How to complete the first Floral theme in Genshin Impact 2.6 event The Floral Courtyard

1) Complete today's quest

Irodori Festival story quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

To get things underway, you must finish the quest related to unlocking the Floral Courtyard activity. This is an event-story quest that came with the reset on April 11. You should talk to Kazuha and Albedo as both he and Ayaka make their first appearances at this event.

Complete the quest until Albedo paints two extra portraits of Kazuha and Ayaka in Ritou.

2) How to access

Event activity page (Image via Hoyoverse)

Once you're all done with the quest, head over to the event page and go to the "Event Details" section. Here you will see the four portraits that have been drawn by Albedo. Click on Ayaka's portrait that says "The Floral Courtyard" and click on "Go" to reveal the activity's location.

3) The first Floral theme

The purple sakura lies sparse, and the clear sand is fragrant (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you're in the location, talk to Fushizome until the game shows you guides on the event. To complete the first challenge, you can either start decorating the pot located just beside the florist, or you can wait for a few seconds until the theme is revealed.

Typically, you will get many items related to this particular activity.

Floral theme (Image via Hoyoverse)

The theme for today's (April 11) Floral Courtyard is as follows:

Base: Moonlight on Sand

Floral Scene: Swaying Shion.

Main Flower Front-Left: a short Champagne Bloom.

Main Flower Front-Center: a medium Champagne Bloom.

Main Flower Front-Right: Short Champagne Bloom.

Main Flower Back-Left: Medium Champagne Bloom.

Main Flower Back-Center: Tall Champagne Bloom.

Main Flower Back-Right: Tall Champagne Bloom.

Completed theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

After organizing the flowers, you can head back to the event page and get 40 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, a Flower vessel, and 5 Guide to Transience.

