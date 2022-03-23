How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact 2.6

Primogems are a necessity to have, hence the need for some players to figure out how to collect them in Genshin Impact 2.6 quickly. The first banner of that update features Ayato and Venti, both of which are fan-favorite characters. It's Ayato's debut as a playable character, while Venti hasn't had a rerun in nearly a year.

That's not even mentioning how Ayaka will be in the second phase. Naturally, some Travelers want to get as many Primogems as possible while these popular characters are still around, lest they wait several months to a year until their return.

This article will include both F2P and P2W methods. Not everything has been officially revealed about the upcoming update, so there can be more chances to earn more of this precious currency than what's listed below.

Easy ways to get Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6

The next major update comes out on March 30, 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

Once Genshin Impact 2.6 goes live, Travelers should already receive 600 Primogems for free. Half of that comes from Maintenance Compensation, while the other half comes from Issue Fix Compensation. Here are some other F2P methods to consider and the amount of Primogems that players might earn from them:

2.7 Livestream Codes: 300 (will happen at the end of Genshin Impact 2.6)

300 (will happen at the end of Genshin Impact 2.6) Commissions: 60 a day (up to 2,520 in total)

60 a day (up to 2,520 in total) Daily Check-In: Up to 80 (60 in April, 20 in May)

Up to 80 (60 in April, 20 in May) Events: At least up to 1,680

At least up to 1,680 Spiral Abyss: Up to 1,800 (depending on how many stars the player gets)

Up to 1,800 (depending on how many stars the player gets) Stardust Exchange: Equivalent to 3,200 (Ten Intertwined Fates plus ten Acquaint Fates)

Equivalent to 3,200 (Ten Intertwined Fates plus ten Acquaint Fates) Test Runs: 60

Hues of the Violet Garden is the main event of Genshin Impact 2.6 (Image via miHoYo)

It's also worth noting that the player can get more through various quests and achievements in Genshin Impact 2.6. Travelers who still have plenty of quests in their backlog will inevitably have more rewards to earn than an astute player who already did them all.

Players need to know that they only need a maximum of 28,800 Primogems to obtain any featured 5-star character in Genshin Impact 2.6. Any amount of Pity they currently have will lower that amount. Likewise, luck can also play a factor in drastically cutting that estimate down.

P2W methods in Genshin Impact 2.6

Whales can convert Genesis Crystals to Primos in a 1:1 ratio (Image via miHoYo)

Unsurprisingly, the P2W method of buying Genesis Crystals and converting them to Primogems is still the best method in the game. Travelers can potentially get anywhere between 60 and several dozen thousand Genesis Crystals depending on how much they're willing to spend.

It's a 1:1 conversion. There's also the matter of the Double Crystal Bonus, which can essentially double a player's first-time purchase if they haven't used it up already.

Some other P2W methods include:

Battle Pass: 680 (plus five Acquainted Fates and four Intertwined Fates)

680 (plus five Acquainted Fates and four Intertwined Fates) Blessing of the Welkin Moon: Up to 3,780 Primogems (90 a day).

It's worth noting that Blessing of the Welkin Moon also gives players 300 Genesis Crystals.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

