How many Primogems are needed to get Ayato in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 2.6 is just around the corner, with the newest character, Kamisato Ayato, releasing soon during the first half of the update. Players will want to make sure they have enough Primogems saved up to wish on his banner.

Leaks have already given fans a rough idea of how powerful Ayato can be in certain team compositions, and players cannot wait to try his abilities. Here is everything players need to know to figure out how many primogems they need to save to summon on Ayato’s banner to acquire him in Genshin Impact.

Number of Primogems needed for Kamisto Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based game, meaning players will have to gamble on limited banners to obtain their favorite characters or weapons. This requires players to be aware of the gacha format to use Primogems efficiently.

The game has its own pity system, and players should keep that in mind before they start pouring all their Primogems on Kamisato Ayato. According to the Genshin Impact pity system, every wish done on a featured banner has a meager 0.6% chance to drop a 5-star character.

Fortunately, if players cannot pull a 5-star character within 89 wishes, the game will guarantee a 5-star character drop on the 90th wish. Players can check their pity by clicking on the history button located in the bottom left corner of the event wish page.

Players will only have to spend about 14,400 Primogems if they are lucky enough to summon Kamisato Ayato from his feature banner on their 90th wish.

The 14,400 Primogems may seem like a lot, but it is fairly easy to farm if players can commit to the grind. However, many players may lose their 50/50 on the 90th pull and get something else other than Ayato.

When this happens, players' pity will reset to zero, and they will have to pull 90 more times to summon Ayato from his banner. This means players will need to wish for at least 180 times, which sums up to 28,800 Primogems, to obtain Ayato. When players lose 50/50, they receive a grace that will guarantee the featured 5-star character from the banner.

Collecting 28,800 Primogems requires a lot of consistent grind and is a huge investment to make in banners. Players are advised not to pull on banners unless they really want the character featured on the banners.

Edited by Danyal Arabi