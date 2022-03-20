Echoes of an Offering in Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato's signature artifact explained

Genshin Impact’s 2.6 Special Program unveiled a new artifact domain in The Chasm that will drop Kamisato Ayato’s new signature artifact set. Ayato’s signature artifact set is called Echoes of an Offering.

As a signature artifact set, the bonus set effects are bound to have great synergy with Kamisato Ayato. To be specific, the bonus effects of the new artifact are suitable for any character such as Ayato who relies on their normal attacks to deal massive damage. The new artifacts can be farmed by players after the 2.6 update on March 30, 2022.

This article will cover Kamisato Ayato’s new artifact set bonus effects, which domain to farm, and more.

Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato’s signature artifact location, set bonus, and more

Echoes of an Offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 2.6 Special Program disclosed that with the release of The Chasm in the new 2.6 update, players will get access to a new artifact domain called the Lost Valley. Those who obtain Kamisato Ayato can farm this domain to collect pieces of Echoes of an Offering.

The exact location of the Lost Valley artifact domain was not mentioned in the Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream. However, the livestream did include the set bonus effects of Echoes of an Offerings. The set bonus of Kamisato Ayato’s signature artifacts are:

2-Piece: ATK + 18%

ATK + 18% 4-Piece: When a Normal Attack hits opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack Damage by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger a Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur every 0.2s.

The set bonus effect dovetails nicely with Kamisato Ayato’s elemental skill, which increases his normal attack speed. This increased attack speed will allow Ayato to proc the set bonus effect with ease and with more consistency.

Kamisato Ayato can use elemental skills and elemental bursts to deal either off-field or on-field damage. This signature artifact set can help Genshin Impact players build Kamisato Ayato as per their requirements in the party.

