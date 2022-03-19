Genshin Impact 2.6 banner order, new artifacts, and The Chasm region details

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update has fans excited, and with the recent 2.6 Special Program revealing upcoming content, it is safe to say the community is satisfied with it. The new update comes with three banners, new events, a new region, etc.

Players will experience all the new content after the patch update on March 30.

This is a great time for players to start saving some Primogems for future banners, which feature Kamisato Ayato and two other characters returning to banners after a long time.

Upcoming banners, artifacts, and The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6

Banners

The new Genshin Impact 2.6 update brings three banners for users, including a new five-star and two-character reruns. As seen in the 2.6 Special Program, Phase 1 will have a Kamisato Ayato alongside Venti rerun. Phase 2 will have a solo rerun of Kamisato Ayaka.

Kamisato Ayato’s new banner is being called the Azure Excursion. There is still no further news about the four-stars that will feature in Ayato’s banner.

Players are excited to see the Kamisato siblings in a single update and should start saving Primogems if they wish on these upcoming banners.

New artifact domain

The new update releases a new artifact domain that drops the following artifacts:

Vermillion Hereafter

Echoes of an Offering

The two-piece set bonus of both artifacts is similar to Shimenawa Reminiscence and Gladiators Finale. The four-piece set bonus of Vermillion Hereafter states:

"After using an Elemental Burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character's HP decreases, their ATK will further increase by 10%. This further increase can occur this way a maximum of 4 times. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8s. Nascent Light will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental Burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled."

The four-piece set bonus of Echoes of an Offering states:

"When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s."

The Chasm, a new region unlocked

The surface and underground regions of The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, gamers will explore another new part of Tevyat in Genshin Impact. The Chasm will unlock as the latest update kicks in, and users will have to explore it as a part of the new Archon Quest.

This abandoned mine is said to be divided into regions:

Surface

Underground Mines

While the surface region looks vibrant and empty, the underground mines are too gloomy and desolate due to a lack of light sources in the subsurface region. Players will have to use a special gadget that acts as night vision.

New enemies found in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Underground is filled with new enemies that gamers can fight to get new types of loot:

Ruin Serpent (New Boss)

Floating Fungus

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Ruin Serpent is a new type of boss that users can fight to get Geo-based materials and Ruin Fang, a character ascension material for future Genshin Impact characters, perhaps.

