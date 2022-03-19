Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream reveals new weapon and artifacts for Ayato & Xiao

The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream has revealed a new weapon (Haran Geppaku Futsu) and two new artifact sets that synergize with Ayato and Xiao. The new weapon is designed to be Ayato's signature weapon, and it will be a 5-star Sword. Sadly, the Special Program doesn't mention its stats or abilities, although both have been leaked already.

Fortunately for Travelers, the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream does reveal the effects of the two new artifact sets. Their names are:

Vermillion Hereafter

Echoes of an Offering

Both artifact sets have identical 2-piece set effects (ATK +18%) but have entirely different 4-piece set effects. Vermillion Hereafter is tailor-made for Xiao, while Echoes of an Offering is a Normal Attack-based set, which will work well with Ayato.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream: New artifacts for Ayato & Xiao and new weapon

Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering's effects (Image via miHoYo)

The new artifacts will be available in a new Domain known as The Lost Valley. According to the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream, it will be located in The Chasm. However, this Special Program doesn't go into much detail about where exactly the player can find it.

Despite that, it still lists the effects of the two artifact sets. Both of them have an identical 2-piece set effect, which is ATK +18%. Vermillion Hereafter's 4-piece artifact set effect is:

"After using an Elemental Burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character's HP decreases, their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur this way a maximum of 4 times. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8 seconds. Nascent Light will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled."

Echoes of an Offering is the top set, while Vermillion Hereafter is the bottom one (Image via miHoYo)

By comparison, Echoes of an Offering has the following 4-piece artifact set effect:

"When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2 seconds."

As Vermillion Hereafter provides a substantial ATK buff if the player loses HP after casting their Elemental Burst, Xiao is inevitably the best character to use it. Similarly, Genshin Impact 2.6's Ayato can make good use of Echoes of an Offering thanks to his Elemental Skill, making his Normal Attacks significantly faster than usual.

New weapon in Genshin Impact 2.6

The new sword was briefly shown in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Haran Geppaku Futsu is a brand new 5-star Sword that will make its debut in Genshin Impact 2.6. Although its effect wasn't shown in this Special Program, it has been leaked before. Recent leaks state:

"Obtain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20/25/30/35/40% for 8s."

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also state that it has CRIT Rate as its secondary stat.

