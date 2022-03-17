Ayato’s signature weapon leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 2.6: Stats and passive abilities revealed

Ayato's signature weapon is known as Haran Geppaku Futsu. According to leaks, it is expected to debut in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Haran Geppaku Futsu will be in the weapon banner that runs concurrently with Ayato's personal banner, which should launch on March 30, 2022. However, many players will want to know the weapon's stats and abilities before deciding to pull for it.

It's worth mentioning that all of the details in this article (such as stats and abilities) can be tweaked before the weapon comes out. Beta content is prone to various changes, so Travelers should keep that in mind before reading further.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Haran Geppaku Futsu (Ayato's signature weapon)

Ayato holding his signature weapon (Image via miHoYo)

Haran Geppaku Futsu's stats follow this pattern:

Base ATK: 46

46 Base CRIT Rate%: 7.2%

7.2% ATK at Level 90: 608

608 CRIT Rate% at Level 90: 33.1%

33.1% Rarity: 5-stars

It neither has the highest ATK nor is it the highest CRIT Rate% sword in Genshin Impact. However, it has more ATK than other CRIT Rate% swords in the game.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks describe the weapon's effect as:

"Obtain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20/25/30/35/40% for 8s."

Refinement Levels only affect the buffs to All Elemental DMG Bonus and the Normal Attack DMG.

Release date for Ayato and his sword

According to leaks, both Kamisato Ayato and his signature weapon will arrive in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6. The Three Realms Gateway Offering event ends on March 30, 2022, making it the likely release date for these banners.

Elegy for the End will be available on the same weapon banner, but the 4-star weapons are currently unknown. Similarly, the 4-star characters for the character banners are also unconfirmed at the moment.

Ascension Materials for Ayato's signature weapon

Ascension # Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Mora 1 5x Narukami's Wisdom 5x Gloomy Statuette 3x Old Handguard 10,000 2 5x Narukami's Joy 18x Gloomy Statuette 12x Old Handguard 20,000 3 9x Narukami's Joy 9x Dark Statuette 9x Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 4 5x Narukami's Affection 18x Dark Statuette 14x Kaguechi Handguard 45,000 5 9x Narukami's Affection 14x Deathly Statuette 9x Famed Handguard 55,000 6 6x Narukami's Valor 27x Deathly Statuette 18x Famed Handguard 65,000

Travelers will need the following materials to max out Haran Geppaku Futsu's level:

5x Narukami's Wisdom

14x Narukami's Joy

14x Narukami's Affection

6x Narukami's Valor

23x Gloomy Statuette

27x Dark Statuette

41x Deathly Statuette

15x Old Handguard

23x Kaguechi Handguard

27x Famed Handguard

225,000 Mora (not including Mora spent on leveling up the weapon)

Travelers don't have to wait until Genshin Impact 2.6 to farm Narukami's Wisdom/Joy/Affection/Valor (Image via miHoYo)

The Narukami materials are only available from the Court of Flowing Sand Domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Travelers can farm this material prior to Genshin Impact 2.6, as the Domain is located near Mt. Yougou on Narukami Island.

The Statuettes might seem more foreign to some players, given that no item currently uses them. Haran Geppaku Futsu will be the first to use them.

Obtaining Statuettes will be easy in Genshin Impact 2.6, as players only have to defeat Abyss Mages to acquire them.

Finally, the Handguard materials are similar to the Narukami items in that they can be farmed before Genshin Impact 2.6.

Nobushi and Kairagi enemies drop them, and they can be seen throughout Inazuma.

