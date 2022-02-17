Haran Tsukishiro Futsu in Genshin Impact: Ayato's signature sword stats, passive and gameplay leaked

Haran Tsukishiro Futsu is Ayato's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. The five-star Hydro character has a distinctive playstyle, and this sword will help in unleashing his true potential.

Ayato seems to be a DPS character as well as a sub-DPS character. While his Elemental Skill is focused on dealing on-field AoE (Aread of Effect) Hydro DMG, the Elemental Burst is an off-field support ability.

Here's how Haran Tsukishiro Futsu will assist Ayato in making the most out of his abilities in Genshin Impact.

Haran Tsukishiro Futsu in Genshin Impact: sub-stat and passive ability explained

The sub-stat on Haran Tsukishiro Futsu is Crit Rate, and the base ATK is 46. The passive ability is:

Obtain 12% all Elemental DMG bonus.

When other party members hit opponents with Normal Attacks, the weilder will gain a single stack of 'Wavespike' (Maximum 5 stacks).

When the character using the Haran Tsukishiro Futsu uses an Elemental Skill, all Wavespike stacks will be consumed and each stack will increase Normal Attack DMG by 8% for 8 seconds.

At Lv. 90 and Refinement Rank 1, the sword will give 33.1% Crit Rate and 608 Base ATK. At Refinement Rank 5 and Lv. 90, the passive gives 24% Elemental DMG bonus and the Normal Attack buff from the Wavespike stacks is increased to 16%.

Name: Haran Tsukishiro Futsu

Sec stat: Crit Rate



Haran Tsukishiro Futsu not only synergizes well with Ayato's playstyle, but also blends with his elegant attire. However, many players are skeptical whether this weapon is worth the investment or not.

How good is Haran Tsukishiro Futsu with Ayato?

It is worth noting that during his Elemental Skill, Ayato won't be able to use his Charged or Plunging attack. This means that all his damage will be dealt through Normal Attacks.

Additionally, Ayato's Elemental Burst buffs the attack speed of other party members, and whenever they hit opponents with normal attacks, the cooldown on Ayato's skill is reduced.

It is evident that Ayato's playstyle in Genshin Impact is quite unique, and Haran Tsukishiro Futsu specifically caters to that. Hence, it is unlikely that this weapon will be flexible enough to benefit other sword characters in Genshin Impact.

Even for Ayato, many players are claiming that the Primordial Jade Cutter might be better than Haran Tsukishiro Futsu. However, it is too early to make such claims and players can expect more clarity as the 2.6 beta testing continues.

