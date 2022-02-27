Genshin Impact Ayato banner release date countdown, as per leaks

Several Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks stated that Ayato would arrive in the first banner, meaning he would be available as soon as the update went live. Based on past precedence, version updates last for 42 days, meaning that Travelers can get a good idea of when Genshin Impact 2.6 will come out.

If Version 2.5 came out on February 16, 2022, then 42 days after that would be March 30, 2022. Naturally, that should be when the first banner happens as well. Similarly, past updates were scheduled to go live at 11.00 AM (UTC+8), meaning that fans should expect a similar time for Ayato.

To summarize the following about Ayato:

Release date: March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 Expected time: 11.00 AM (UTC+8)

Countdown to Ayato's banner in Genshin Impact 2.6 based on past leaks and precedence

This countdown is based on the assumption that Ayato will appear in the first banner of the 2.6 update at the usual time it goes live. Maintenance times can vary, which could affect the accuracy of this countdown. Otherwise, Travelers have a fair amount of time until his banner arrives.

Nothing else about the first phase's banners has been leaked thus far. This means fans don't currently know what the first weapon banner will be or who the featured 4-star characters are. There have been various rumors and leaks discussing reruns, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

TheSusLeaker



I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)



#Ayato is the FIRST featured banner of patch 2.6 (first banner cycle of 2.6)
I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)
2.6 reruns are not finalized yet

It's worth mentioning that the content found in these leaks is always subject to change. Although several leakers state that he will appear on the first banner of 2.6, there's a possibility that he could show up in the second banner instead.

His model, animations, and abilities have already been leaked due to his appearance in the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta. At the very least, fans know that he will be in that version update.

Genshin Impact leaks featuring Ayato

There have been several showcases featuring him already leaked for fans to see. The above YouTube video demonstrates his:

Walking and running animations

Normal Attacks

Charged Attack

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Fortunately for Genshin Impact players, several videos show off his capabilities in actual fights.

This video leak contains footage of him fighting a Ruin Golem and Mitachurl under various circumstances, such as:

By himself

With Vaporize support

With Mistsplitter Reforged

The specific damage numbers are likely to change as he gets tweaked throughout the 2.6 beta. Still, videos like the one above serve as an excellent first look at his potential viability as a unit.

Not every relevant leak is related to gameplay videos, however. Whether fans love him for his design and lore or for his gameplay, they might wish to pull for him. In that case, they should know his Ascension Materials.

Daily Ayato // Genshin leaks



AYATO'S MATERIALS!! TIME TO FARM EVERYONE

His Ascension Materials include:

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

168x Sakura Bloom

18x Old Handguard

30x Kageuchi Handguard

36x Famed Handguard

46x Dew of Repudiation

420,000 Mora

His Talent Level-Up Materials for all three Talents include:

9x Teachings of Elegance

63x Guide to Elegance

114x Philosophies of Elegance

18x Old Handguard

66x Kageuchi Handguard

93x Famed Handguard

18x Mudra of the Malefic General

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Travelers can pre-farm all of these materials before Ayato becomes playable in Genshin Impact 2.6.

