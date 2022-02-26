Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato gameplay with different team comps

Travelers curious to know how Ayato synergizes with other characters in Genshin Impact 2.6 should be pleased to see these new leaks.

There has been an abundance of new gameplay videos featuring him and several other characters. It isn't just blind theorycrafting, either; one can actually see how much damage and how quick the ticks are with these new leaks.

These leaks might not necessarily be the most efficient representation of Ayato, but they have given players plenty to look forward to before his debut. Some might have thought that Yae Miko had plenty of video leaks, but the head of the Kamisato Clan is quickly catching up in that regard.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato gameplay with team comps

Daily Ayato (Not leak free!) @AyatoDailyyyyy Everyone wake up! We have Ayato and Ayaka Kamisato siblings gameplay! (Feat. Ayato's boba drinking) Everyone wake up! We have Ayato and Ayaka Kamisato siblings gameplay! (Feat. Ayato's boba drinking) https://t.co/yKMJ3swXPx

One of the first things players wanted to see regarding his compatibility with other units was how well he worked with his sister, Ayaka. The above video shows how well both Kamisato siblings' Elemental Bursts mesh with one another, easily freezing a horde of Hilichurls with respectable range.

It's worth noting that this is at least a C2 Ayaka, as she has two extra Frostflake Seki no To when casting her Elemental Burst. A C0 Ayaka would cover less space, so that's one thing for players to keep in mind.

He doesn't just have gameplay videos with his sister, either. In this example, players can see how he performs with a C6 Fischl (which is more obtainable for F2P players than the previous example).

It's a simple 12-second clip where Fischl throws out her Elemental Skill, and then Ayato casts his Elemental Skill shortly afterward.

This Genshin Impact 2.6 leak shows an impressive amount of damage in a short amount of time. The team comp here is also seen in the following video leak, which can be seen below.

Travelers can see how a full team can mesh well with one another, featuring Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6 in this video. The combat lasts for roughly 15 seconds, but this team easily dispatches some Level 100 Treasure Hoarders.

Similarly, this video demonstrates the same team against a different wave of enemies. It follows a similar format to the previous video while also showing why Kazuha is one of the best units in the game.

This team comp represents a possible niche for him in Genshin Impact 2.6, although it's not the only seemingly viable team for him.

Not all Genshin Impact 2.6 video leaks involve actual combat with enemies. In this case, it demonstrates how Raiden Shogun attacks faster while Ayato's Elemental Burst is active. It's a different application compared to the previous leaks, but still another one for Travelers to consider.

It's not just their Elemental Bursts synergizing with one another, either. Ayato can also take advantage of Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill, as seen in this particular Genshin Impact 2.6 leak.

The last noteworthy Genshin Impact 2.6 leak to briefly discuss involves a demonstration of a team comp featuring Ayato, Xiangling, Bennett, and Jean. Bennett and Xiangling are classic meta staples that work well with him, although it's also worth noting that Jean's C2 could increase his Normal Attack Speed as well.

This video only featured a C0 Jean, so it missed out on that extra Normal Attack Speed.

