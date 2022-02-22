Best Genshin Impact Fischl builds with 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact’s Fischl is one of the best four-star characters in the game. When given the right build, she can carry your team either as a DPS or as electro support.

Fischl can deal massive electro and reactionary damage through her elemental skill where she leaves her companion Oz on the field, making Fishcl a great option to use as an off-field DPS.

Fischl was given out for free to players who were playing Genshin Impact from version 1.0 through an event called the Unreconciled Stars event. Even after that, Fischl has been on many character banners, so it is safe to say that the majority of the community has a Fischl on their account and players should stop sleeping on her potential.

Genshin Impact: Best Fischl builds with 4-star weapons

To build a DPS Fischl, players have many options in artifact sets and weapons. Starting with artifacts, a two-piece set of Thundering Fury with Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa Reminiscence is the ideal set for Fischl in version 2.5.

Other options include a two-piece set of Gladiators Finale and Shimenawa Reminiscence, which increases Fischl ATK by 36% which helps increase her personal raw damage.

Players can also farm a four-piece set of Thundersoother’s set but this set only performs best when Fischl is in a mono-electro team.

Continuing with weapons, any weapons that provide DPS Fischl with crit rate/dmg or ATK are great. Weapons that fulfill the criteria are the following:

The Viridescent Hunt (Crit Rate)

Blackcliff Warbow (Crit DMG)

Alley Hunter (ATK)

Rust (ATK)

Prototype Crescent (ATK)

Building a sub-DPS/Support Fischl is fairly easy as you can focus more on the artifact set bonus as well as the main stats and less on sub-stats. The two best artifact sets for a support Fischl are a four-piece set of Thundering Fury and a four-piece set of Tenacity of Milelith.

Thunderfuring Fury's four-piece set bonus will increase the damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40%. The four-piece Tenancity of Milelith states that when an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s.

This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field. Since we can have a 100% uptime on Fischl’s elemental skill, equipping her with Tenacity of Milelith will increase the overall damage of the whole party.

Support Fischl should be equipped with the following weapons

Stringless

Windblume Ode

Sacrificial Bow

Favonius Warbow

It is worth noting that players who are still below AR 45 should not focus on these artifacts since it will be a waste of resin for them. Instead, they can go for the following two-piece set bonuses for these artifacts in the meantime until they hit AR 45:

Resolution of Sojourner

Gambler

Berserker

Gladiator's Finale

Instructor

