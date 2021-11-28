List of all free Genshin Impact characters and how to get them

miHoYo started providing lots of free Genshin Impact characters to new players when it first started the game in September 2020. Each character in Genshin Impact has its distinct skills and advantages when fighting enemies in the Domain or open-world.

Aside from the free characters, players can obtain characters by using Primogems to perform wishes in the Event Banner. However, collecting precious currency may take time, especially for new and inexperienced players.

Therefore, these free characters may come in handy for them in the early games. Here is a list of Genshin Impact's free characters.

All currently available free characters in Genshin Impact

Free characters are usually for new players to ease the challenge in the early game. There are six characters that newbies can get for free without using any currency in Genshin Impact:

Traveler Amber Kaeya Lisa Barbara Xiangling

Four free characters in the first chapter of Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Traveler, Amber, Kaeya, and Lisa are the first 4-star characters that can be obtained. Gamers only need to complete the Prologue chapter of the first Archon Quest in Genshin Impact's Mondstadt. Each of them has different elements, helping new players simultaneously learn how to trigger Elemental Reaction.

Obtain Barbara from the Baptism of Song event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next free character is Barbara. One can get this free 4-star Hydro character by reaching Adventure Rank 18 or above and completing the quest 'A Long Shot.' The said quest is a part of Archon Quests, Prologue, Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom.

Once the player finishes the quest, go to the Events Overview interface to manually claim a free Barbara.

Free Xiangling after completing Floor 3 of Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last free character is Xiangling, a 4-star Pyro-polearm wielder. Even in the late game, Xiangling is said to be very versatile. Gamers can deploy her as a DPS or Sub-DPS with proper equipment.

New players of Genshin Impact can receive a free Xiangling by reaching Adventure Rank 20 and clearing Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Floor 3 is pretty challenging for new players, so they should not underestimate it, and enter Spiral Abyss only after having a fully built team.

Characters that cost collectibles in-game currency

Paimon's Bargains is a shop that sells 4-star Genshin Impact characters, weapons, and other materials. Players can buy items in the store using the Masterless Starglitter. The said currency can only be collected when gamers receive a 4 or 5-star weapon or character from a Wish banner.

Note that Paimon's Bargain Shop refreshes their offers every month, just like in the Tweet above.

January + July: Fischl + Xiangling

Fischl + Xiangling February + August: Beidou + Noelle

Beidou + Noelle March + September: Ningguang + Xingqiu

Ningguang + Xingqiu April + October: Razor + Amber

Razor + Amber May + November: Bennett + Lisa

Bennett + Lisa June + December: Barbara + Kaeya

Free characters that were released in Genshin Impact's past event

Below is the list of free characters for players that have completed past events in Genshin Impact.

1) Fischl from 'Unreconciled Stars'

Unreconciled Stars event in version 1.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unreconciled Stars was the main event for Genshin Impact version 1.1. Players had obtained a free Fischl by completing a few requirements, such as completing the Star of Destiny quest, accumulating 14 completions from the Meteorite Remains Salvage, and 7 completions from the Fallen Star challenge.

2) One 4-star Liyue character from 'Stand by Me'

Lantern Rite event in version 1.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stand by Me is part of the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact version 1.2. By reaching the Festive Fever stage and spending 1000 Peace Talismans in the Xiao Market, players can select any of the 4-star Liyue characters above.

3) Diona from 'Energy Amplifier Initiation'

Energy Amplifier event in version 1.5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers have obtained a free Diona from the Energy Amplifier event in Genshin Impact version 1.5. They have to collect 1000 Fractured Fruit Data by defeating an enemy camp and using it to invite Diona once.

4) Beidou from 'Thunder Sojourn'

Thunder Sojourn event in version 2.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players had to use 1000 Thunder Pellets and 1000 Thunder Crystals in the Thunder Sojourn event to invite Beidou to the party. Beidou is a 4-star Electro-Claymore user, suitable either for DPS or Sub-DPS roles.

5) Aloy from miHoYo x Guerrilla Games collaboration

Aloy from miHoYo and Guerrilla Games collaboration (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy is the only free 5-star character in Genshin Impact. In addition, she is also limited to two versions only. PlayStation players can obtain Aloy from their in-game mail after reaching Adventure Rank 20 in version 2.1. In contrast, PC and Mobile gamers need to wait for version 2.2 to receive the mail.

6) Xinyan from Labyrinth Warrior

Labyrinth Warrior event in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Labyrinth Warrior is the most recent event that rewards a free character to players in Genshin Impact. Gamers can invite Xinyan by completing Path of the Taishou and accumulating 4000 Aged Tokens. Then, exchange 1000 Aged Tokens to invite the 4-star Pyro-Claymore user.

Currently, there is no event in version 2.3 that gives players any free characters. However, new players should not be disheartened and wait for the next version to arrive. There is a high chance that Genshin Impact will provide a free 4-star character to keep new players' interest and continue playing the game.

