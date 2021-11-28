Who is Ms. Hina in Genshin Impact? Details from Gorou’s hangout quest

Gorou's Hangout quest is rather strange in Genshin Impact, as it heavily involves a character known as Ms. Hina and her fan club.

Gorou didn't know who Ms. Hina was at first, but both he and the Traveler constantly hear about this character. They meet her fanclub, leading to them eventually finding out who she is.

Ms. Hina is the pen name that Yae Miko created for Gorou. Her design looked like a female Gorou, which led Ms. Hina's fanclub to assume that the two characters were related. The truth is that Ms. Hina doesn't actually exist.

Ms. Hina in Genshin Impact: What's known about her from Gorou's Hangout quest

The above YouTube video contains some of the references to Ms. Hina. She debuted in Genshin Impact 2.3 as part of Gorou's Hangout quest, although in an unconventional manner. The character is essentially a pen name using what Gorou wrote at the beginning of the Hangout Event.

Her creation was a ploy by Yae Miko to boost sales for "That's Life." A public cutout of her exists, further increasing her popularity among those that followed the magazine's advice column. The player even sees its debut, with much of her fanclub eagerly awaiting it as well.

Ms. Hina's role in Genshin Impact

There is some foreshadowing that Gorou is ghostwriting for Ms. Hina. The player hears from Gorou on how he's no expert when it comes to love. Later on in the Hangout quest, the fanclub talks about how bad her romantic advice is.

Gorou has written hundreds of replies unknowingly. Some fanclub members even pointed out the resemblance between Gorou and Ms. Hina. It even leads to them wondering if they're blood relatives.

Her explosive popularity in Genshin Impact then gets the fanclub to wish to take photos with Gorou. There is also an achievement related to discovering Ms. Hina's identity (To Tell or Not to Tell, That Is the Question).

Gorou's Hangout quest

As humorous as Ms. Hina's role in Genshin Impact is, she's not present in all of Gorou's Hangout quest routes. The main one that involves her also gives players that aforementioned achievement.

That route is the Secret Identity route. That's where the bulk of Ms. Hina's lore comes from, such as the player finding out Gorou has been writing for her this whole time. She's also briefly mentioned in A Friend's Path.

In that route, a resistance member known as Hiroaki wants to defect. Apparently, Ms. Hina gave him the confidence to ask Gorou to do so. Unsurprisingly, the latter permits him to go.

The other routes involve incidents that have nothing to do with Ms. Hina in Genshin Impact.

Other Ms. Hina lore

Humorously enough, one of Itto's voice lines references Ms. Hina. He says:

"If you ever have something on your mind, you can always try writing in to "That's Life" magazine's advice column. Ms. Hina always manages to come up with an encouraging and heartwarming response for all her readers. Just look at me — I used to be a lost soul, but not anymore, and it's all thanks to her. Oh, that reminds me, I managed to sign up for one of her upcoming meet-and-greets! I've been counting down the days — wish it would go faster..."

Unfortunately for the player, Itto is nowhere to be seen in Gorou's Hangout quest where Ms. Hina is.

