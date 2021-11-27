Genshin Impact Gorou Hangout guide with all endings

Gorou's Hangout Event, The Canine General's Special Operations, is currently available to all players after the maintenance of Genshin Impact version 2.3 is finished. This event is perfect for gamers who want to learn more about Gorou's personality, military background and much more.

Players can unlock Gorou's Hangout Event by sacrificing two Story Keys, which can be obtained by completing Daily Commissions. One can get a Story Key every two days. Furthermore, gamers must reach Adventure Rank 40 and complete Kokomi's Story Quest to play Gorou's route.

This article will list the endings of Gorou's Hangout Event and how to reach them.

Reaching all the endings for Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact depends on choice of dialog

There are five different endings for Gorou's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou's Hangout Event has five different endings, and players will receive rewards upon reaching any one of the endings. The prizes consist of Primogems, Adventure EXP, Hero's Wit and Hangout Memories (exclusive illustrations of Gorou and the Traveler).

1) Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Tactical Retreat

Gorou's first ending in the Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Story Quest will start in Inazuma City, where the Traveler overhears Yae Miko teasing Gorou about his tail and ear. Once Yae Miko leaves, Gorou confesses that he feels uncomfortable being around Yae Miko as she seems to know all of his secrets. This is where the route will be split. Players can choose the following answer to achieve the first ending:

Why don't I help you overcome this weakness? We can start with some theoretical study...

Repeat the chapter and choose all fortune slips to obtain a secret achievement (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition, players can repeat the Praying For Fortune chapter to select all the Fortune Slips options and receive a secret achievement. In this ending, they will try to help Gorou overcome his fear of Yae Miko but fail at the end as the latter knows what to say to fluster Gorou.

2) Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Desserts Are the Best!

Gorou's second ending in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ending 2 of Gorou's Hangout Event is similar to the first one. However, instead of directly confronting Yae Miko, the Traveler and Gorou will end their hangout by eating cakes under a Sakura tree in Inazuma City. Here are the choices one needs to choose:

Why don't I help you overcome this weakness? I can act as a personality you find difficult to deal with...

3) Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: That's, Uh...

Gorou's third ending in the Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starting from Ending 3, the Traveler and Gorou decide to ignore Yae Miko's teasing and focus on Gorou's task to reply to his letters. Players must choose the following choices to reach the third ending:

It's okay, let's just ignore her. Actually, Yae Miko's not all bad... I'll go keep watch at Yae Publishing House.

In this ending, the Genshin Impact community finally knows the real identity of Ms. Hina. It turns out Ms. Hina is a character that Yae Miko fabricated to increase the sale of Yae Publishing House in Inazuma. All the while, Gorou does not know about this.

xai @yvalvn // genshin leak

WDYM MS HINA- THE LADY THAT LOOKS LIKE GOROU- IS GENUINELY GOROU????? WHAT // genshin leakWDYM MS HINA- THE LADY THAT LOOKS LIKE GOROU- IS GENUINELY GOROU????? WHAT

4) Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: The Smiling Send-Off

Gorou's fourth ending in Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fourth ending can be obtained by selecting a different dialog in the Countermeasure Conference chapter.

It's okay, let's just ignore her. Actually, Yae Miko's not all bad... I'll stay and keep you company.

In this ending, Gorou realizes his military troop problems. For that to happen, Gorou lets one of his subordinates go home as that is his wish.

5) Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Final Remembrance

Gorou's fifth ending in the Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final ending of Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact, players need to select a completely different option from the start. Instead of choosing any options related to Yae Miko and Yae Publishing House, the Traveler must choose to avoid Yae Publishing House. This will lead the Traveler to an entirely new Story Chapter and ending.

It's okay. Let's just ignore her. Let's steer clear of Yae Publishing House for now, then.

In this route, the Traveler will help Gorou retrieve his box filled with his subordinate's mementos.

After players have completed all the endings of Gorou's Hangout Events, they can go to the Hangout Event page to claim the rewards. The total rewards are 500 Adventure EXP, 60 Primogems, 10 Hero's Wit, 3 Guide to Light, 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment and Victorius Legend (Gorou's food specialty).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Furthermore, by completing all endings and choosing all Charm Slips as mentioned before, players will get three hidden achievements. With this, Genshin Impact gamers will gain another 30 Primogems.

Edited by Sabine Algur