How to build a snowman in Genshin Impact

Building a snowman in Genshin Impact is pretty simple in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

First, Genshin Impact players need to do The Snowy Past quest. Doing so will unlock the Born of the Snow section, which involves building a snowman in Genshin Impact. The main reason players will want to build a snowman is to unlock Cinnabar Spindle.

The rewards for building a snowman in Genshin Impact include:

1 Snowman: Cinnabar Spindle & 20,000 Mora

2 Snowmen: 30 Primogems & 20,000 Mora

3 Snowmen: 30 Primogems & 20,000 mora

4 Snowmen: Snowman Torsos for Bunny Jump, Egg Fortress Classic, & The Assertive One

Born of the Snow requires Snowman Components, as the player cannot build them out of thin air.

Building a snowman in Genshin Impact

There are two ways to obtain Snowman Components in Genshin Impact:

Dragonspine Special Training. Receive it from a friend.

Some Snowman Components are available as special milestone rewards, but others are available through simply doing Tracker Training. As Amber is a free unit given to every player, there aren't any limitations stopping a player from doing the Tracker Training challenge if they've unlocked it.

Tracker Training in a nutshell (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tracker Training essentially involves the melting piles of ice. Travelers will automatically get any Snowman Components if they are available while doing them. Thus, one doesn't need to run to every melted pile.

Players cannot get Snowman Torsos from it (as it's tied to building four Snowmen). Four Snowman Heads are available as rewards for Dragonspine Special Training. Two come from Tracker Training, with the remaining two coming from Combat Training.

Using the Snowman Components

Hopefully, the player will have some Snowman Components for the actual building portion. Players can't simply build a snowman anywhere in Teyvat. Instead, they must head to a specific location west of the Dragonspine Adventurer Camp. If the player did The Snowy Past quest, they should see a snowman icon there.

A Puffy Snowman needs at least one from all of the following categories:

A Head

Hands

A Hat

A Scarf

Eyes

A Nose

Approach the torso with no head by the tree. There should be a prompt to "Build a Puffy Snowman." Interact with it, and select the appropriate components for each section. Once the players are done, they should remember to save it.

The torsos that players get later in the event will allow them to build some in the Serenitea Pot after the event is over.

Basic tips

It should be self-explanatory (Image via Genshin Impact)

It will be an efficient use of the player's time if they keep doing Tracker Training until they get a component from every category. Once they do that, they can start trying to build a snowman.

Logically, they should place the head first, as the remaining components rely on it as a base in Genshin Impact. It's also worth reiterating that players cannot build any snowman until they finish The Snowy Past quest.

If players don't see that quest, they might need to fulfill all of the following requirements:

Adventure Rank 20+

Complete The Prologue: Act II of the Archon Quests ("For a Tomorrow Without Tears)

Complete Albedo's Story Quest

Complete "Lost in the Snow"

