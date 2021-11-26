How to get Snowman components in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact update 2.3 introduced a wide variety of new quests and activities for players to complete.

Amongst them, the quest for building a Snowman is one of the most fun. This is part of the main set of events that have been provided to players as it is the only way they can obtain the Cinnabar Spindle sword.

In order to build the Snowman, players will need to gather items that include various components of the same. Once they have found those, they can build the Snowman by placing each component in a systematic order.

Obtain Snowman components in Genshin Impact with the help of friends or by participating in an event

There are two ways to obtain Snowman components in Genshin Impact:

Dragonspine Special Training Exchanging with Friends

Players can choose to simply exchange components with friends, but gathering them via the event is also quite easy to do.

Dragonspine Special Training method

As mentioned earlier, players can participate in the Dragonspine Special Training event to obtain the various Snowman components.

Dragonspine Special Training event (Image via Genshin Impact)

While selecting Dragonspine Special Training, there is a section called Tracker Training. Once players click on that, they will see the familiar Go to Challenge button. Clicking on that will open the world map, which will show the location of the challenge area.

Tracker Training quest rewards players with the Snowman components (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players reach the indicated location, they will be tasked with melting eight Ice Crystal Piles using Pyro attacks. Players can use any Pyro character to do this, but Amber is the most efficient choice.

Melting these Ice Crystal Piles will reward players with one Snowman component each. There are a total of six components, including the Snowman Head, Snowman Hands, Snowman Hat, Snowman Scarf, Snowman Eyes and Snowman Nose.

Melting the Ice Crystal Piles will reward players with Snowman components (Image via Genshin Impact)

All of these can be obtained from the same Tracker Training event. The problem is that the event is time gated. Therefore, players cannot farm the Snowman components as of now.

Obtaining Snowman components via exchange

As previously mentioned, players can exchange Snowman components with their friends as well. To do this, they need to click on the Born of the Snow option in the Events menu.

Inside the tab, there will be an option called Exchange Components. Upon clicking it, players will see if their friends have requested any specific components.

Players can send and receive Snowman components from the Events page menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

They can either choose to gift specific components or anything else depending on what they would like to do. Either way, they can gift whatever they like and also request the same through the Wishlist option.

