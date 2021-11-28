miHoYo continues to hunt down Genshin Impact leakers, Seeks $78,200 in latest lawsuit

There is new information on miHoYo's attempt to take down Genshin Impact leakers and this time it's with a lawsuit.

MiHoYo has targeted leakers in the past, often trying to deter others from leaking information about upcoming content. They've sued Bilibili in the past to get more details about who is leaking Genshin Impact information.

Many fans have named it the "Leaker Hunts Decree," but there is a new development in the fight between miHoYo and the leakers. Recently, a new screenshot of one of the leaker's lawsuit has surfaced.

Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz This picture is true. One of the seven has already been in a lawsuit with MHY for some time. They wants the seven people to compensate 500,000 yuan (about 78,200 US dollars). The amount of compensation is equal to that of state spies in china.



（translation from cn ） This picture is true. One of the seven has already been in a lawsuit with MHY for some time. They wants the seven people to compensate 500,000 yuan (about 78,200 US dollars). The amount of compensation is equal to that of state spies in china.（translation from cn ） https://t.co/BSPEetXCjv

The above screenshot is in Chinese, but it essentially states that it wants the leaker to give miHoYo 500,000 Yuan. That's roughly $78,200, although it's also worth noting that this information is apparently a few months old. Nonetheless, it's a good amount of money to deter people from leaking Genshin Impact content.

As there are seven people in this case, some Genshin Impact players have referred to them as the "Leaker Archons." Much of the case seems to be grounded on miHoYo's trade secrets being leaked, but the lawsuit isn't finished yet.

Also, Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks are still spreading rapidly. miHoYo's recent attempts to curb leaks haven't been successful thus far. The above screenshot has only recently started to circulate amongst western players.

Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz It is worth noting that none of the seven signed any confidentiality agreement It is worth noting that none of the seven signed any confidentiality agreement

If the above statement is true, then that's likely to complicate a legal dispute between the leakers and miHoYo. This would make the seven leakers not employees or beta testers. That then begs the question of how they were able to leak so much Genshin Impact information in the first place.

Still, miHoYo has their UIDs, suggesting that they've played Genshin Impact in the past. These seven leakers were related to the earlier Bilibili case, so it's an advancement in miHoYo's overall fight against leakers.

That case was relevant in September earlier this year, and miHoYo only sued Bilibili to get the information on these leakers.

Honey @HoneyDodogama



genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/2021/09/10/mhy…



Honey @HoneyDodogama

I am taking down the website within 24 hours. Stay tuned for further notice. Okay, so @Genshin_Impact is trying to take us down behind our backs.

It's not the only example of miHoYo going after leakers, either. Earlier this year, Genshin Impact tried to take down Honey Impact (as shown in the above Tweet). MiHoYo's tenacity in attacking leakers is consistent, but it didn't work out well on this particular front.

Honey Impact is still around, and various leaks still appear on that website. Those leaks aren't necessarily the same ones from the seven leakers being sued, either.

It's worth noting that various Tweets containing new leaks tend to get copyright struck. MiHoYo has showcased their anti-leak stance several times, so this ongoing case against the seven leakers will likely have significant effects on how they approach leaks in the future.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

