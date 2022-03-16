Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream scheduled for this week: Official date and time announced

Genshin Impact players can gear up as the official date and time for the 2.6 live stream has been officially announced on miHoYo's social media platforms. The most anticipated special program will premiere this coming Friday. Players will finally get a sneak peek of the upcoming character reruns and new content.

Genshin Impact developers have a habit of using chibi models of characters that will run on particular featured banners. Hence, it is safe to assume that players will see Ayaka return to the banners in phase-2 of the version 2.6 update.

Genshin Impact: 2.6 Special Program official date and time announced

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HqphZnBqJ0

As per the official announcement on various social media handles, the 2.6 Special Program is set to premiere on the official Twitch channel on March 18, 2022, at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). This means that players won't have to wait long since the live stream is only two days away. The live stream will also be broadcast on:

Twitch (English)

Youtube (Korean)

Bilibili (Chinese)

A recording of the English version will be uploaded to YouTube four hours after the Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream. The live stream will unveil three redeem codes that players can claim to receive a total of 300 primogems and many other rewards as well.

Genshin Impact 2.6 overview: What players can expect to see in the live stream

Phase-1 Banners

The 2.5 Special Program has already confirmed that Kamisato Ayato will have its concurrent banner in phase-1 of version 2.6. A few days ago, Lumie, a reliable leaker, posted a tweet with an image of Kamisato Ayato and Venti with an Elegy for the End edited on his hand.

The weapon banners of phase-1 will include Ayato’s signature weapon Haran Tsukishiro Futsu and Venti’s signature weapon, Elegy for the End. The four-star characters on the banner are yet to be confirmed, so players will have to wait to find out about this in the Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream.

Phase-2 Banners

Rikuhachima Mellisan @nhatduy6208 Can't deny the possibility of phase 2 in 2.6

- Phase 1: Ayato + Venti

- Phase 2: (only) Ayaka ?? Can't deny the possibility of phase 2 in 2.6- Phase 1: Ayato + Venti- Phase 2: (only) Ayaka ?? https://t.co/9K2d4Fwv9E

A double character re-run is expected to run in phase-2 of the upcoming update. Genshin Impact developers have a pattern of putting characters in the live stream that are most likely to be featured in the banners.

This gives fans hope that they might see Kamisato Ayaka in phase-2 for those who want to pull for a Cryo character. The other character having a rerun alongside Ayaka has not been confirmed, and players will have to watch the Special Program for the character reveal.

The Chasm

Sneak Peek of The Chasm in 2.5 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Players were given a sneak peek of The Chasm during the 2.5 live stream, showcasing the two regions of the surface and underground mines of The Chasm.

The live stream also revealed a new type of enemy called the Ruin Serpent. Players can expect to get more insights about The Chasm in the 2.6 Special Program.

Edited by Danyal Arabi