Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Chasm map with underground and overworld teleports revealed

The Chasm has been a region that Travelers have been dying to see for well over a year; now, Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal some key information about it.

Among that information are some map leaks that showcase every teleport associated with the new area. As The Chasm has both overworld and underground sections, it's worth mentioning that there are two main maps to discuss here. Thanks to Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, fans already know the entire layout of The Chasm, which includes:

All Teleport Waypoints

A Statue of the Seven

One Domain

How it connects to Liyue

Several screenshots and videos

It's worth noting that everything that has been leaked is subject to change. Still, everything regarding Genshin Impact 2.6 listed below comes from credible sources.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: The Chasm's underground and overworld map with their teleports revealed

BLANK  @genshinBLANK The Chasm Base version with waypoints The Chasm Base version with waypoints https://t.co/6VcdlzFdcK

The first map worth looking at is the overworld map. There's not much new content to mention here, but there is an underground section in addition to what's shown here. As far as notable landmarks go, the overworld section has five new Teleport Waypoints. There is also a Statue of the Seven and a Domain located here.

This leak also shows how The Chasm connects to Qingxu Pool and Lingju Pass. The areas south and west of this location remain unknown for the time being.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also reveal some crucial information about underground areas related to The Chasm. There are no Statues of the Seven or Domains located here, but there are 15 Teleport Waypoints.

Pictures can be worth a thousand words, but some players might prefer to see screenshots and videos of the location instead.

Videos and screenshots

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] ///Environment Spoilers///



New colour seelie present in Chasm [2.6 Beta] ///Environment Spoilers///New colour seelie present in Chasm https://t.co/a6xLcAkcws

One of the new features in this location is a new Seelie type. It's a different color from what players see in other areas of the game. Whatever unique features it has remains unknown at the moment.

Several videos featuring gameplay in this location have already been taken down. Still, adamant players can find the 7-minute gameplay footage of Ayato traversing through the new region as other accounts have reposted the video (such as the above example).

Ayato will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.6, so it's only fitting that it's him exploring The Chasm. Unfortunately, the video doesn't showcase any enemies or puzzles; it's just exploration throughout the new region. Nonetheless, it's a first look at never-before-seen content that some Travelers might appreciate seeing.

Befitting its underground nature, The Chasm is fairly dark with many dull colors in the environment. This video leak also displays how spacious the new area is (including verticality).

The above leak shows off some more specific information that Travelers will find useful regarding this Genshin Impact 2.6 location. It includes the entrance to the underground portion (which is apparently a portal), along with an event page highlighting a new boss.

How the new region compares to the original concept map (Image via genshinBLANK)

miHoYo's original concept map has changed a lot. For example, Inazuma looked completely different in that map versus what Travelers got in the final version. Likewise, The Chasm appears much bigger through the Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks than what was shown in this concept map.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks are subject to change just like the original concept map was. Certain elements will likely remain the same, but there can be adjustments to specific geography or object placement (such as Teleport Waypoints).

