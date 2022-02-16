Genshin Impact 2.6 beta release date and time revealed by leakers: More Ayato leaks to follow

Beta testing for Genshin Impact version 2.6 will begin soon, implying that more information on Ayato will be revealed. Leakers left no stone unturned in detailing Yae Miko's kit ahead of her release, and a similar flow of information can be expected for Ayato as well.

Daily YASHIRO RASCAL @AyatoDailyyyyy EVERYONE START WAITING FOR AYATO LEAKS TO DROP!! 2.6 BETA FILES SHOULD BE AVAILABLE SOON EVERYONE START WAITING FOR AYATO LEAKS TO DROP!! 2.6 BETA FILES SHOULD BE AVAILABLE SOON https://t.co/wWHAzIsCdX

The five-star Hydro Sword user is the most popular character in history, and the community has sky-scraping expectations from him. Beta testing is the only reliable source of leaks in Genshin Impact, and here's the time and date for the 2.6 beta.

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta testing date and time revealed

As per a user on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, the 2.6 beta testing is expected to begin on February 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM (UTC+7).

For other regions around the world, the time conversions are:

UTC+8 (China)- 11:00 AM on February 17, 2022

11:00 AM on February 17, 2022 Pacific Time -7:00 PM on February 16, 2022

-7:00 PM on February 16, 2022 Eastern Time - 10:00 PM on February 16, 2022

- 10:00 PM on February 16, 2022 UK - 3:00 AM on Febraury 17, 2022

- 3:00 AM on Febraury 17, 2022 India- 8:30 AM on February 17, 2022

As soon as the testing begins, players can look forward to solid leaks related to Ayato's playstyle. The 2.6 update will be loaded with a ton of content, which explains why players are so excited about the beta.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.6 beta testing leaks

There's a lot to uncover from the 2.6 beta. The major highlights of the update will naturally be Ayato and The Chasm. However, leakers have also talked about festivals, re-run banners, and more.

Inazuma festival

Unlike Mondstadt and Liyue, Inazuma still doesn't have its own festival. However, it seems like miHoYo will change this narrative with the next update in Genshin Impact.

An Inazuma festival similar to Windblume and Lantern Rite will reportedly be introduced in patch 2.6, and players will be able to earn a wide range of rewards (including Primogems) from them.

Venti rerun and Dainsleif's return

As per Ubatcha, patch 2.6 will allegedly include the return of Venti and Dainsleif in the storyline. This implies that that the rerun banner for Venti, the Anemo Archon, could be closer than ever.

Ayato's playstyle and Heizou

Most importantly, the 2.6 beta testing will reveal how good Ayato is during combat. Leakers have suggested that he summons a clone with the Elemental skill, but the functionality of this talent is still a mystery.

Players can also expect a new four-star character to be released in Ayato's banner. It might be Heizou, but banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change.

As of now, Yae Miko's banner is live and players are eagerly waiting for the Enkanomiya-based event to begin. Despite being a filler update, patch 2.5 has brought in three unique events and two story quests.

Note: The leaks and rumors mentioned above should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

